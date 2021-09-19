Citroën confirms it will have two unprecedented national models by 2024 | Cars

Disclosure Citroën C3 turned into a ‘crossover’ in version 2022; new models will be based on it

O Stellantis Group

confirms the production of two other models from citron

at the Porto Real (RJ) plant. They will be released in 2023 and 2024, following the arrival of the new generation of C3 which is scheduled for next year.

The French brand said little about the model. According to Vanessa Castanho, responsible for citron

in South America, the new products will be adapted to the needs of the region, with a strong focus on exports. “We can’t talk anymore, but I guarantee they are products that people will love,” said the executive in an interview with Argentina Autoblog.

Citroën does not confirm, but the models scheduled to debut in the coming years will be produced under the same CMP platform as the new ones. 208

and C3

. Rumors indicate that the manufacturer will have a new hatchback

in the same category as the Renault Kwid and a compact sedan

to compete with the Chevrolet Onix Plus.

Like the new generation of the C3, the new models will also be produced in India, with a focus on exporting to emerging markets in Asia. In the case of the new sedan, the main bet is on the C3L

, which has already been registered in Brazil on the Inmetro website, in November last year.

The rebirth of Citroën

Disclosure Citroën C3L should be the sedan to be made in Porto Real (RJ) until 2024, with the same CMP base as the C3 SUV

Until the beginning of this year, the citron

it was a manufacturer with vehicles of little appeal. This was very clear in April, when the brand removed the C3, C3 Aircross and C4 Lounge models from the line, keeping only the SUV C4 Cactus

and commercial vehicles.

O Stellantis Group

will have the difficult task of using the ‘morale’ of consolidated brands such as Fiat

and Jeep

to leverage the sales of Peugeot

and citron

throughout Latin America.

In this process, the company will focus on exports. Therefore, the Citron C3

European may be discontinued in Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay to make way for the model produced in Rio de Janeiro.