City Hall of Rio das Ostras

The Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of the State – Cosems RJ issued a note on Friday, 17, recommending that municipalities in Rio de Janeiro continue with the immunization of adolescents against Covid-19. Backed by this decision, Rio das Ostras resumes the vaccination of this public and offers the 1st dose to adolescents aged 13 and 12, next Monday and Tuesday, the 20th and 21st.

Just like the public between 17 and 14 years old, who have already been vaccinated with the 1st dose, teenagers continue to receive the immunizing agent from Pfizer, the only one recommended by the Ministry of Health for this public.

Important: to get vaccinated, the adolescent must necessarily be accompanied by a parent or some other legal guardian.

ADOLESCENT DOCUMENTATION – Minors must carry a photo ID, CPF or SUS card and proof of residence in Rio das Ostras in the name of their parents or legal guardian.

CALENDAR – From Monday 20th until Friday 24th, the vaccination takes place in four centers, always from 9am to 4pm. In addition to teenagers, the vaccination calendar includes the application of a 2nd dose for people with comorbidities, representatives of the Security and Rescue Forces, urban cleaning workers and even the general public aged 59 and 58 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca – according to detailed information below.

RETEACH – In addition, during the week, the calendar continues with the recap of the 1st and 2nd doses, and for the 1st dose for adults, the vaccine offered is CoronaVac.

VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 – 1st DOSE: ADOLESCENTS

Hours: 9 am to 4 pm

09/20 – Monday

Target Audience: 13-year-old general audience

09/21 – Tuesday

Target Audience: 12-year-old General Audience

VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 – 2nd DOSE

Hours: 9 am to 4 pm

09/20 – Monday

Target Audience: People aged 41 to 39 years with comorbidities, who received the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine on 06/18/2021

09/21 – Tuesday

Target Audience: People aged 38 to 30 years WITH comorbidities, who received the 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 06/21/2021.

09/22 – Wednesday

Target Audience: General population of 59 years who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on 06/22/2021.

09/23 – Thursday

Target Audience: General population of 58 years who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on 06/23/2021.

09/24 – Friday

Target Audience:

§ Representatives of the Security and Rescue Forces, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on 06/25/2021.

§ Urban cleaning and solid waste workers, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine on 06/25/2021.

Vaccination locations (09/20 to 24):

· Maria Teixeira de Paula Municipal School, in Jardim Campomar

· Nilton Balthazar Municipal School, Jardim Mariléa

· Family Health Strategy Post – PSF Anchor

· Professora América Abdalla Municipal College, Nova Esperança

DOCUMENTATION – To receive the 1st dose, people need to present identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and proof of residence in Rio das Ostras.

To receive the second dose, the resident needs to bring to the center, in addition to the document with a photo, a vaccination card with registration of the 1st dose received.

Anyone who has lost proof of the 1st dose and does not know when to return for the 2nd dose, should contact a Vaccination Center, with the Health Unit.