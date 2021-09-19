Cleo Pires shocks everyone with bold click on social network

Cleo saucer again caused a stir on their social networks. The actress shared a photo in which she appears wearing only the bottom of her bikini, leaving her bottom in evidence.

In the image, you can still see a tattoo on the top of the artist’s butt. In the comments of the post, netizens bombarded the famous with praise.

“It’s what God created. Thank God”, “Goddess of Goddesses of all Goddesses”, “Wonderful” and “Cat” were some of the comments made in the publication. The singer’s husband, model and entrepreneur Leandro D’Lucca, also commented on the publication: “what is this mom”.

The singer had already given talk recently during her honeymoon with her husband in Fernando de Noronha. Cleo shared on her Instagram profile some photos of the boat trip she took in the archipelago.

In the images, she appeared wearing a bikini and showing off her healed belly. “At sea“, wrote in the caption of the publication. The famous companion summarized in the comments: “Mermaid“.

Before the clicks, Cleo posed with a very special look, walking hand in hand with her husband. In the caption, she made a request. “My God, travel! See if it never ends, please”, begged. The entrepreneur, in turn, declared: “Father’s beauty. Love you”.

In other images, the singer appeared wearing a bikini and a sexy slit skirt. In the publication’s caption, the singer commented: “What night“. In the comments, the husband of the famous, Leandro D’Lucca left a special message. “My perfect prgt!“, he fired.

The businessman’s message made followers suspect whether ‘prgt’ would be the abbreviation for pregnant, in English. “Wouldn’t it be pregnant? Will be?“, asked a netizen, using emojis of scared. There were even those who gave another guess: “Would it be perguete?“.

Leandro had already piqued the curiosity of his followers recently. The buzz formed in Gloria Pires’s social media profile this weekend. The actress used Instagram to celebrate winning the Best Actress award at the Gramado Film Festival.

In the comments, while wishing his mother-in-law well, Leandro D’Lucca shot: “Congratulations Grandma“. After the repercussion, Cleo opened the game and spoke out once and for all about the rumors that she would be pregnant for the first time. “GUYS, I love the Internet! Babys, I’m not pregnant, okay!”, said the beauty, laughing. At another point, she explained that it was all a misunderstanding.

“Lê calls my mommy granny because we made a movie called ‘Grandma Ninja’. Oh, I love you!”, completed.