Clients get a block of R$705,000 and assets of the ‘cryptocurrency pharaoh’ in court

The actions of GAS Consultoria’s clients against the company continue to swell in the Rio courts. In the lawsuits, investors who believed in the promises of profit offered by former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested by the Federal Police on charges of commanding a scheme of financial pyramid, ask for the cancellation of contracts and reimbursement of the amounts contributed. In the most recent decision, taken this Friday, the 4th Civil Court determined the blocking, in accounts linked to GAS, of R$ 705,000 invested by five residents of Barra da Tijuca, who filed a joint action.

With the new arrest, the total value associated with Glaidson withheld by court orders is already at least R$1 million. The measure imposed by the 4th Civil Court, however, includes an unprecedented artifice in the case. This is because “the blocking of cryptoactives with the main brokerage” of the kind in the country was also granted, as stated in the decision. Although it promised investors a return of 10% per month through alleged transactions with cryptocurrencies, GAS Consultoria did not even have, according to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Police (PF), registration with the regulatory bodies to carry out the operations.

When granting urgent relief and ordering the arrests, the judge responsible for the case highlighted the arrest of Glaidson, known as the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’, and the fact that Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, wife of the former waiter and considered a fugitive, ” fled from Brazil”. The Venezuelan sailed from Rio de Janeiro to Mexico on June 30 and, shortly thereafter, went to Miami, in the United States, where — investigators believe — she remains until now. Glaidson, in turn, was the main target of Operation Kryptos, which started on 25 August, and has been behind bars ever since.