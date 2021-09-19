CNS recommends that Health maintain vaccination for adolescents

The CNS (National Health Council) today recommended the Ministry of Health to maintain the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the PNI (National Immunization Plan) against covid-19.

The CNS is a collegiate and permanent body of the SUS (Unified Health System), part of the organizational structure of the Ministry of Health. .

The recommendation of the council considers the Informative Note of the Ministry of Health, which calls for the suspension of the need for vaccination for the public in this age group, after rumors that the death of a young man vaccinated with Pfizer’s immunization had occurred. So far, says the CNS, there is no evidence of a relationship between the youth’s death and the covid-19 vaccine.

The CNS report says that vaccination, “in addition to being the best evidence for the reduction of cases and deaths resulting from covid-19, and being a right of the Brazilian population, has not yet reached the necessary scope for a situation controlled epidemiological”.

The document also warns that “despite the curve of these cases and deaths being decreasing, the rate of transmission is still high in various parts of the country, mainly due to the emergence of new variants of the virus”.

The CNS also considers the Informative Note, published today by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), in which it says that, “with the data available so far, there is no evidence that supports or requires changes to the approved package insert, notably, regarding the indication for use of the Pfizer vaccine in the population between 12 and 17 years old”.

Pfizer was not the cause of death for a young man, says SP

The São Paulo Department of Health today concluded the diagnosis of an autoimmune disease in a 16-year-old teenager, who died seven days after being vaccinated against covid-19. The case took place in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

According to the Secretariat report, the bulletins indicate that the cause of death is probably linked to the autoimmune disease and not to the coronavirus vaccine. The young woman suffered from PPT, or Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura.

The condition is rare and serious, yet it is not possible to track what causes the disease or how it is triggered. “There is no way to attribute a causal relationship between PTT and the covid-19 messenger RNA vaccine, as is the case with Pfizer,” said the Secretariat. The report was submitted to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Anvisa follows investigation

About three hours after the note released by the government of São Paulo, Anvisa said it will continue investigating the case.

“Even with the release of the Information Note by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of São Paulo, which concludes that it is not possible to directly attribute death to vaccination, Anvisa will participate in field action in the coming days, represented by a server specialized in pharmacovigilance actions and in together with the local health authorities, to obtain more information about the investigation of the event”, he communicated, on his website.

Earlier, the federal agency met with representatives of Pfizer to address the suspicion raised about the vaccine with what happened.

The agency maintained the guidance for the Pfizer vaccine to be applied to adolescents. “So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk relationship for all vaccines authorized in Brazil, that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly exceed its potential risks.”

Criticism of the Ministry of Health

The São Paulo Health Department said that the death of the young woman from São Bernardo do Campo “was untimely publicized yesterday by the Ministry of Health at a press conference.” The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, held a press conference yesterday to recommend the suspension of vaccination for adolescents without comorbidities.

The Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, said that about 1,500 episodes were registered among these 3.5 million vaccinated adolescents. Of these, most are light, but Medeiros cited the death of this young woman from São Paulo as a reason for warning.

Despite the ministry’s new position, at least 16 capitals and the Federal District continue to vaccinate people aged 12 to 17 without comorbidities. Anvisa approved the use of Pfizer for this age group and yesterday reinforced the safety of the immunizing agent.