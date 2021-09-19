COD Vanguard, Age of Empires IV and more







Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives on November 5th Photo: Activision / Disclosure

Looking for new games to have fun without spending money? This weekend there are plenty of options for you to enjoy. From more fast-paced options like Call of Duty Vanguard’s multiplayer, to a nice and calm strategy game like Age of Empires IV.

To help you choose what to play, we’ve prepared this list of the best games available to play for free this weekend. Check out the options and start downloading to enjoy.

CoD multiplayer: Vanguard has more chaos and more emotion:

Where: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Until when: Monday, the 20th, when the open beta ends.

Call of Duty, Vanguard only arrives Nov. 5 for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but interested gamers will be able to test their multiplayer matches this weekend. Vanguard’s open beta will include the new Battle of Champions and Patrol modes, as well as traditional game play across four maps: Hotel Royal, Red Star, Gavutu and Eagle’s Nest.

Age of Empires IV (Beta)

Where: PC, via Steam and Microsoft Store

Until when: Monday, the 20th, when the Beta ends.

15 years since the release of the last chapter, Age of Empires IV will take advantage of technological evolution to present a new strategy game with graphics with an impressive level of detail, with each unit moving with great realism. With eight civilizations available, Age of Empires IV will have unique gameplay, with distinct advantages and disadvantages.

Speed ​​Brawl

Where: PC via Epic Games Store

Until when: available for redemption until September 23, then it’s the player’s forever

Speed ​​Brawl is a mix of racing and 2D combat where the most important thing is to be fast and hit hard! Take advantage of the right moments, build combos and activate powerful moves. Find your own fighting style and assemble the most talented team of fighters ever. So do it all over again faster. Faster.

Tharsis

Where: PC via Epic Games Store

Until when: available for redemption until September 23, then it’s the player’s forever

Tharsis is a turn-based space strategy game. With data. And cannibalism. The game puts you in control of humanity’s first mission to Mars as it is hit by a storm of micrometeorites. A mysterious signal from the Tharsis region of Mars puts players on a frantic mission. Who sent it? It’s because? Difficult questions, but in them lies the solution for humanity’s survival.

Mulaka

Where: Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, for Live Gold subscribers

Until when: Available for redemption until October 15th, after redemption the game is yours forever

In this action-adventure game based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, you must battle a strange evil entity that is corrupting their lands. In control of the shaman Sukurúame, use the power of the demigods, solve puzzles and fight battles in scenarios inspired by the Sierra regions of Mexico.

Aragami 2

Where: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass

Until when: As long as your subscription lasts and the game is in the catalog

The Aragami emerge as a clan to defend their own, using the shadows to serve their cause. Aragami 2 takes the franchise to new levels of stealth and skill-based combat in an immersive narrative – one that can be witnessed alone or with friends in the form of a co-op stealth action adventure.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Where: PC via Steam

Until when: Available for download until 23/09, once redeemed the game is yours forever.

The Titans escaped their eternal prison, wreaking havoc on the land. The gods are looking for a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of men and gods. In this epic quest for good against evil, players will encounter the greatest villains in Greek mythology, face off against Cerberus’s attacks, and take their chances on the banks of the river Styx. Players will interpret the blind seer Tiresias’ prophecies, fight alongside Agamemnon and Achilles, and use the wiles of Odysseus to conquer this dark new adventure.

Where: PC via Steam

Until when: Available for download until 23/09, once redeemed the game is yours forever.

A desperate cry for help from Metavira Island: Scientist Jack Richards and his adorable daughter Brenda are coming to you. The Fallows, and thus the precious medical sap on which countless lives depend, are under the control of the evil and traitorous Santino. That’s why Jack and Brenda hire you, the commander of a mercenary force, to put an end to Santino’s insane plans.

judgment

Where: Xbox Series X/S, for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Until when: available to play for free until Sunday (19)

From the same team that brought the acclaimed Yakuza franchise comes Judgment, a dark tale about lawyer Takayuki Yagami, who is in search of redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes on the role of private detective, working his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a series of gruesome murders.

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition

Where: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Until when: available to play for free until Sunday (19)

Blood Bowl 2 is a fusion of Warhammer and American football in an explosive cocktail of turn-based strategy, humor and brutality, adapted from Games Workshop’s famous board game. Blood Bowl 2’s new graphics engine and its good performance contribute to a faithful portrayal of the fury and intensity of the classic matches of the first Blood Bowl.