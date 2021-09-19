Companies reduce purchases of inputs from abroad and defend lower tax to produce in the country – Economy

Three years after opening a parts machining unit in Florida (USA), the valve manufacturer Thermoval decided, in March, to close the branch, bring the equipment to Brazil and continue operating at the group’s factory in Cravinhos (SP) .

When the production cell was installed in the USA, the production cost was 30% lower than in Brazil. Today, it is about 40% higher, says Rodolfo Garcia, CEO and founder of Thermoval. The calculation takes into account the rise in the dollar and the wages of local employees, as well as the costs of transporting the parts to Brazil.

“We are going to buy more equipment here, create jobs and still face bureaucracy to bring the machines here, which will only arrive in October”, says the executive.

Last year, when respirators were in short supply in the country right after the pandemic arrived, Thermoval developed and produced proportional valves (which increase or decrease the air flow electronically) for equipment manufactured by other companies.

Leroy Merlin, a building materials retailer with 45 stores in the country, has 15% of its turnover, estimated at R$ 8 billion this year, with products imported directly from several countries or through its suppliers. The idea is for this slice to drop to 5% to 7% in four years, says Ignacio Sánchez, president of the group.

In addition to having to deal less with ship delays and price inflation caused by the global shortage of products and raw materials, the location of items sold by the network brings technology and creates jobs in the country, says Sánchez.

“Brazil should take advantage of this moment to simplify taxes, favor investments and produce everything possible, from textile products to bathroom furniture, garden furniture and laminated floors”, says the executive. He defends incentives for nationalization through tax reductions on machinery and equipment for production.

Agreements made with suppliers that import products resold to the chain led several of them to produce items in the country. Ceramics that came from Italy, Spain, Turkey and China are now 100% locally acquired by Leroy and the share of national laminate flooring has grown.

Local production develops the entire production chain

The pandemic also led BASF to intensify its nationalization program, which had already been underway for several years. The Vice President of Care Chemicals for South America, Priscila Camara, says that 15 products have been nationalized since March last year with technologies brought from Germany and the United States.

One of these products is the thickener for the production of alcohol gel. “In 20 days, we started to produce hundreds of tons of the product at the factory in Guaratinguetá (SP) and we were able to supply the domestic market with the input that was lacking last year,” she says.

Another example is the start of manufacturing, at the Jacareí (SP) unit, of an additive for the agribusiness market, which is of vegetable origin, replacing that of mineral origin. According to Priscila, eight months after the start of production, at the end of last year, the company got the approval of the matrix to double the production capacity of the product.

“With local production, we were able to overcome obstacles that are common in the import of chemical products, such as greater logistics complexity, little flexibility in terms of purchased volumes and less predictable terms,” ​​says Priscila.

Another advantage, she reinforces, is that local production develops the entire production chain, promoting its density, and brings countless positive impacts as we invest in innovation, purchase of raw materials in Brazil and job creation.

Operating only as an importer of motor oils and vehicle lubricants for 29 years, Motul, with an office in São Paulo, started to receive products from the French matrix with delays of 60 to 90 days due to the lack of chemical inputs for production and the unavailability of containers and ships for transport.

The group then decided to start manufacturing some items, and started with lubricants for low-displacement motorcycles. Guillaume Pailleret, CEO of Motul Brasil, says that in this first stage the option was to outsource production, but the idea is to have its own factory in two years and expand the product line.

“With local production, we saved only 10% in relation to the import cost, but our objective was not to be dependent on international transport and to be able to serve our customers”, says Pailleret.

Dealing with the lack of semiconductors that has led several factories to suspend production, the auto industry participates in a group coordinated by the Special Secretariat for Industrial Production and Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economy – called “made in Brazil” – which has also representatives of the auto parts sector and union entities.

Henry Joseph Junior, technical director of the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), says that one of the candidates for nationalization is the automatic transmission. The item is already in more than half of new cars sold in the country, but it has no local production.

Items related to embedded technology are also in the sights of the sector, mainly those of electronic control. According to Joseph, Brazil is heavily dependent on imports of these components.

Less currency volatility

At the beginning of the year, Bosch announced the transfer of a production line for diesel injection systems from the United States to its unit in Curitiba (PR), where it maintains a platform development center for these systems aimed at exports.

NGK, a manufacturer of spark plugs, had the process of nationalization of special spark plugs anticipated by the pandemic, which made imports difficult. The piece is made with noble materials and comes from the Japanese matrix, which will continue to provide inputs for local production.

According to José Eduardo de Souza, head of technical assistance in Brazil, one of the advantages is to reduce the product’s exposure to exchange rate volatility.