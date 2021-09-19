Confirmed new value of Bolsa Família, see when you receive it in November

After a long wait for a definition of the new amount that Bolsa Família beneficiaries will receive with the migration of the current income distribution program to the new Auxílio Brasil, scheduled to start in November. The special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, confirmed this Friday (17) the new value of the program.

According to a declaration by Funchal, the new Auxílio Brasil will pay from November, an average of R$300 per beneficiary, an increase close to R$110 compared to the current average for Bolsa Família, which is around R$190.

Funchal confirmed Auxílio Brasil for November, as the program needs to be implemented this year, considering that as 2022 is an election year the legislation does not allow the addition of measures as it is, thus, if Auxílio Brasil is not implemented this year, it can be shelved.

Brazil Aid Financing

In order to obtain a source of income that expands Auxílio Brasil, Funchal emphasized that, from 2022 on, the idea of ​​the Ministry of Economy will come from the taxation on dividends and funds provided for in the reform of the Income Tax that is already underway in the National Congress.

“But it’s no use being only for 22, because you have several electoral restrictions that prevent this program from being created in an election year, so it has to be created before”, said Funchal during a seminar promoted by the Fucape business school and the XP bank.

“Since it has to be implemented this year, the logic is, with the emergency aid ending (in October), to fall into the new program”, added Funchal. “A part of the IOF explanation is for the compensation of Auxílio Brasil, of 300 reais.”

On Thursday, the government issued a decree temporarily raising the IOF rates to cover an increase in expenditure of 1.62 billion reais this year with the implementation of Brazil Aid. For companies, the rate increased from 1.50% per year to 2.04% and, for individuals, from 3.0% to 4.08% per year.

Funchal stressed that, in addition to the source of funding, the government also needs to guarantee budgetary space in 2022 to encompass the new program and, for that, a solution to the issue of court orders is fundamental. This expense will grow significantly in 2022, totaling 89 billion reais and compressing the space for discretionary spending under the spending ceiling rule.

New Brazil Aid benefits

Brazil Aid will be based on three benefits considered “basic”:

Early Childhood Benefit — for families with children between zero and 36 months

— for families with children between zero and 36 months Family Membership Benefit — unlike Bolsa Família, which currently limits age up to 17, this benefit will be aimed at those aged between 18 and 21 who have completed at least one level of schooling (primary education, high school, technical education, etc.).

— unlike Bolsa Família, which currently limits age up to 17, this benefit will be aimed at those aged between 18 and 21 who have completed at least one level of schooling (primary education, high school, technical education, etc.). Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit – minimum amount calculated per member and paid by beneficiary family, whose monthly family income per person, calculated after adding financial benefits, is equal to or less than the value of the extreme poverty line).

In addition, there are five other “secondary” programs, considered tools for socioeconomic inclusion:

School Sport Aid — for students between the ages of 12 and 17 who are part of families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil and who stood out in the Brazilian School Games

— for students between the ages of 12 and 17 who are part of families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil and who stood out in the Brazilian School Games Rural Productive Inclusion Aid – amount that will be paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico)

– amount that will be paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) Urban Productive Inclusion Aid – whoever has a formal job will receive assistance (not yet defined)

– whoever has a formal job will receive assistance (not yet defined) Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship – for students who perform well in academic and scientific competitions. There will be 12 monthly installments, with no maximum number of people who can receive per family

– for students who perform well in academic and scientific competitions. There will be 12 monthly installments, with no maximum number of people who can receive per family Child Citizen Assistance – paid to the head of the family who has a child from zero to two years old who has an income but cannot get a place in day care centers. The limit will still be regulated.

For families currently receiving Bolsa Família, specific assistance is provided during the “transition” between the programs: the Transition Compensatory Benefit, in addition to an Emancipation Rule.