Contest chooses best drone photos of 2021; see winning images

A turtle going to sea, a volcanic eruption and a spectacular sunset are among the winning images of the international competition “Drone Photo Awards 2021”, which chooses the best photos taken by drones.

This year’s overall winner is an image of thousands of pink-footed geese flying over snowy ground.

The photograph was taken by Norwegian photographer Terje Kolaas and announced at the “Siena Awards”, the international visual arts festival that organizes the competition, in a press release last week.

Alongside Kolaas’ stunning image, category winners are selected from tens of thousands of entries from 102 countries, organizers say.

Russian photographer Sergei Poletaev won the Urban category with his image of a monastery near Moscow supported by a huge power plant, while Oman’s Qasim Al Farsi took first place in Wildlife with a photo of a green turtle preparing for return to the sea after laying your eggs.

Australian Phil De Glanville captured the moment surfer Ollie Henry rode a scary wave to win the Sport category, and Vietnamese photographer Trung Pham Huy topped the “People” category with an image of a fisherman in a mangrove forest.

American photographer Martin Sanchez’s photo of a volcanic eruption in Iceland won the Nature category; Romanian photographer Gheorghe Popa won the Abstract category for his image of waterways in Transylvania poisoned by chemical residues from copper and gold mining; and the Wedding category went to Matteo Original, from Italy, with an image of a sunset in Marina di Pisa.

The images will be part of an exhibition that will take place in the Italian city of Siena from October 23rd to December 5th. See the full gallery at this link.

(This text has been translated. Click on this link to read the original in English)