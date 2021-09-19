Copenhagen is ‘safer city in the world’ by 2021

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN



Safety has been a primary concern for travelers when it comes to deciding which destination to visit. But the world has turned upside down in recent years due to the global pandemic and the notion of exactly what makes a place “safe” has changed significantly.

This may help explain the jolt at the top of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index (SCI), which ranks 60 international destinations in the categories digital safety, health safety, infrastructure, personal safety, as well as environmental safety, a new category for this year.

While Asian cities such as Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka have continually occupied the top spot year after year, it is a European destination that ranks number one in 2021.Copenhagen was voted the safest city in the world for the first time, scoring 82.4 points out of 100 in the annual report. Denmark’s capital jumped from eighth place in 2019 to the top of the list, thanks in large part to the introduction of an environmental safety section, in which the city scored particularly well, along with personal safety.

social cohesion

“A key factor that makes Copenhagen such a safe city is its low crime rate, currently at its lowest level in more than a decade,” said Lars Weiss, Mayor of Copenhagen, On the report. “Copenhagen it is also characterized by high social cohesion and a relatively narrow wealth gap. It’s a mixed town, where both the cleaning assistant and the CEO meet at the local supermarket and have their kids at the same school.

“This is one of the pillars of Danish culture and contributes a lot to the high levels of trust and confidence that we benefit from. “The Canadian city Toronto just lost first place, taking second place with 82.2 points, while Singapore was third with 80.7 points. Although Sydney came fourth with 80.1 points, the Australian city topped the digital security category, while 2019 winner Tokyo received 80.0 points, placing the Japanese city in fifth place.

Impact of Covid-19

“Copenhagen it’s definitely a decent overall leader and Toronto a deserved runner-up, but as much because of long-term success in making residents safe as any particular improvements over the past two years,” the report says. “Toronto and Copenhagen do noticeably better on the new pillar of environmental security than any of the top three cities in previous years.”

Amsterdam, Holland, was sixth with 79.3 points, while Wellington, New Zealand, was seventh with 79.0 points, and was the overall leader in the environmental safety category. Asia-Pacific cities Hong Kong and Melbourne were ranked eighth with 78.6 points each, while Sweden, Stockholm, closed the top 10 list with 78.0 points. New York was the North American city with the best position in the list, sharing the 11th position with the Spanish Barcelona (both cities received 77.8 points).

Washington DC was close behind in 14th place, while London and San Francisco tied for 15th. There were few surprises at the other end of the list, with Lagos, Nigeria, Cairo, Egypt, Caracas, Venezuela, Karachi, Pakistan, and Yangon, Myanmar, the bottom five.

urban resilience

But while cities with the lowest overall scores have found themselves near the bottom of all categories in recent years, that’s not the case here. In fact, the report notes that “there are some signs of a shift that mirrors that seen among leaders”, with Lagos scoring “just above average in environmental safety, while Casablanca ranks 55th in digital safety.” Not surprisingly, Covid-19 is constantly mentioned, particularly in health safety assessments, where Copenhagen scored much lower than in other categories.

Toronto lost first place, taking second with 82.2 points out of 100

Credit: Getty Images

Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, was sixth with 79.3 points

Credit: Pixabay

Tokyo received 80.0 points, placing the Japanese city in fifth place

Credit: Pixabay

While Asian cities such as Tokyo, Singapore (pictured) and Osaka have continually occupied the top spots year after year, it is a European destination that has taken the top spot: Copenhagen

Credit: Pixabay 1 in 4

According to Nima Asgari, director of the Asia-Pacific Health Systems and Policy Observatory, the issue of urban resilience was previously focused on disasters and floods rather than health crises, “probably because people never thought the system would collapse as a consequence of continued demand for outbreaks. “The report suggests that this missing link may have led to some destinations being less prepared and, ultimately, less successful in limiting the impact of the coronavirus. Covid-19 teaches that there is always a blind spot, even when there is a lot of activity,” adds Michele Acuto, professor of global urban policy at the University of Melbourne.

The report continues to emphasize that the understanding of health security “needs to be revised” as a direct result of the coronavirus.

Inflection point?

Meanwhile, Naka Kondo, senior editor at The EIU and editor of the report, notes that cybersecurity has become an even higher priority now that “more work and commerce has moved online,” and adjustments will need to be made accordingly. “Infrastructure security ​​responsibles need to adjust to dramatic changes in travel patterns and the places where residents consume public services; agencies responsible for personal safety have to deal with a major shift in crime patterns, driven by the blockade,” said Kondo.

The report also recognizes that the pandemic has brought “a potential tipping point in all pillars of urban security”, providing an opportunity for cities “to reassess the long-term dangers on the way to achieving safe, sustainable ​​and livable cities as well. as opportunities to get there.” “A renewed and more holistic understanding of urban security gives hope to cities that are not just safer, in every way, but more sustainable ​​and pleasant​​ places to live,” he adds. Six cities, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Tokyo, Toronto, Singapore and Sydney are in the top 10 every year since the report was released in 2015, while Copenhagen has been a constant presence since 2019.