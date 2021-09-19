Cora puts bullets in bad character to stay a virgin; know who · TV news

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will make another victim to keep herself pure and untouched for José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in Império. The villain will point a revolver at Reginaldo (Flávio Galvão), who will have invaded her room in the middle of the night to take her virginity by force. “You are a sinner. You have attempted chastity,” she will shout, before shooting, on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The false saint repeats every day on the streets of Santa Teresa, a neighborhood in the south of Rio de Janeiro, which is still a virgin. Despite playing the saint, she actually saves herself for a night of love with the commander, whom she covets since she set foot in his house in the first phase of Aguinaldo Silva’s serials.

The antagonist played by Marjorie Estiano will be startled when she sees Reginaldo jump out the window to grab her by force in the scenes that will be shown from October onwards. “Your prayers have been answered. Oh, it’s now,” will growl the bad character.

Cora will scream in terror. “When I get out of here, you’ll stop being a maiden. And then you’ll be able to go to church to say thanks. Resist me, I like it, this way you’re driving me crazy”, he will say, who will still get caught by Jurema ( Elizangela).

“Reginaldo? Is that what you came back for? To give me more of this grief,” complains the housewife, who will have heard the cries for help from Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal).

justice in their own hands

Cora will take advantage of the discussion to reach Reginaldo’s revolver, who will have left it beside the bed to run after the woman. “Damn you, you wanted to take advantage of me. O lord, God is great. Show me how to destroy these two, please,” she will ask, in a short prayer.

The bitch won’t have to do all the dirty work, as Jurema will have tripped and fallen on the stairs after being caught. “Did you push the poor thing?”, the viper will question, when he sees the northeastern woman dead and sprawled on the ground.

Flávio Galvão’s character will explain that it was just an accident, but Cora will not be satisfied. “It killed, it did, if it wasn’t the push, it was disgust. You’re a sinner, you tried against chastity,” she will yell, then pull the trigger.

