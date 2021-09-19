Corinthians receives Amrica-MG for the Brazilian, hoping for a quartet on the field; know everything

Corinthians returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship this Sunday afternoon. At 6:15 pm, at Neo Química Arena, the team from Alvinegra welcomes América-MG for the 21st round, in a match that could mark the long-awaited debut of the four reinforcements of the season working together.

That’s because midfielder Willian is finally released to act, after fulfilling the quarantine imposed by Anvisa. Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes complete the “quartet”, present in the list of related and that could be a titleholder.

Timão has not lost for six games in the Brasileirão. On the other hand, there are two consecutive draws, 1-1, against Juventude and Atlético-GO. In sixth place, Corinthians has 29 points, three less than Red Bull Bragantino, fifth with 32.

So that you, the fan, can stay on top of the match, the Mine helm detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

In addition to Willian’s reinforcement, coach Sylvinho will be able to count on four other players who were embezzled in the last round: forward Jô, who was left out for private reasons, midfielders Luan and Renato Augusto, who have recovered from pain in his thigh, and defender Gil, who served suspension for a third yellow card. With that, a probable starting team has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and Róger Guedes; Job

My Timon

Arbitration

Sávio Pereira Sampaio was chosen by the CBF to referee this afternoon’s match. He will be assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior. The responsible for the video referee is Wagner Reway.

Streaming

The match will be broadcast exclusively on closed TV: o Premiere is responsible for televising the game.

In addition, it is possible to follow the match in real time from the My Timon. Here, bidding starts one hour before departure, at 5:15 pm.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Neo Qumica Arena.