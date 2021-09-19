Corinthians wins Salto in Paulista U-17 and continues with 100% success

Shortly after the U-15 victory, Corinthians again won Salto FC, this time for the Campeonato Paulista U-17, in the fifth round of the competition. The match ended 1-0, with a goal by striker Kayke, assisted by Gustavo Paulo.

With five victories in five games, Timãozinho maintained 100% performance and continues to lead Group 4, with 15 points, in addition to 19 goals scored and none conceded.

In this Saturday’s appointment, coach Gustavo Almeida sent Corinthians to the field with: Felipe Longo, Vitinho, Renato, Cressi and Vitor Meer; Gabriel Moscardo, Adryan and Breno Bidon; Wesley, Kayke and Murilo.

It is worth noting that the U-15 and U-17 rounds are similar as the dispute system and Corinthians’ group in competitions are the same – find out more here.

Technical sheet of Salto FC 0 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Under-17 Championship

Local: Amadeu Mosca Municipal Stadium, Salto, SP

Date: September 18, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 am (Brasilia)

Goal: Kayke Ferrari (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Matheus and Lucas (Salto FC); Wendell (Corinthians)

JUMP HR: Carlos Eduardo; Victor Hugo, Joo Marcelo, Joo Antonio (Felipe) and Pablo Henrique (Leonardo de Lima); Matheus, Lucas (Adrian) and Gustavo; Vitor (Leonardo Leme), Maike (Thiago) and Robert (Vitor).

Technician: Marcos Antonio Bruno

CORINTHIANS: Felipe Longo; Vitinho (Wendell), Renato Santos, Vinicius Cressi and Gabriel Moscardo (Vitor Santos); Vitor Meer, Adryan (Caipira) and Breno Bidon; Wesley Gassova (Mauro), Kayke Ferrari and Murilo Puliero (Gustavo Paulo).

Technician: Gustavo Almeida

