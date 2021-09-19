Corinthians x América-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

The teams are separated by eight points in the standings. While Corinthians occupies the sixth place and tries to get even closer to the front, América-MG wants to leave the relegation zone.

Occupying the 17th place, Coelho is on the rise, with victory in the last two games (over Ceará and Athletico-PR). Corinthians, on the other hand, is unbeaten for a month and a half, but comes from draws with Juventude and Atlético-GO.

The duel marks the reunion of coach Vagner Mancini with Corinthians. He left the club in May, after being eliminated in the semifinals of Paulistão, and was signed by América-MG in June.

In the first round, Timão beat Coelho by 1-0. In history, there were 21 clashes, with a slight advantage from the city: nine wins for Corinthians, against six for América-MG and six draws.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

After a long wait, Timão will finally have its four main reinforcements for the season at its disposal. Attacking midfielder Willian was listed for the first time and is expected to make his debut for the club 14 years later.

He would play last week, against Atlético-GO, but ended up vetoed at the last minute by determination of Anvisa. After serving quarantine, having been in the UK, the attacking midfielder is free to play.

Renato Augusto was out of the last match due to muscle pain, but he’s already recovered and should be back in the starting lineup.

Defender Gil also returns, after serving suspension, and striker Jô, who was released from the last game to resolve personal issues.

The likely lineup is: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

Hanging: Cassio, João Victor, Fábio Santos and Gabriel.

Who is out: Adson (left leg trauma), Roni (right knee ligament sprain) and Ruan Oliveira (left knee surgical review).

América-MG – Technician: Vagner Mancini

Only Felipe Azevedo is out by suspension. Lateral Eduardo is still undergoing treatment at the Medical Department.

There is an expectation that the Argentine Mauro Zárate will start, but it is not certain. Berrío, Rodolfo or even midfielder Alê may appear among the 11 who start the game.

America’s likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ademir; Fabrício Daniel, Zárate (Berrío or Rodolfo) and Ribamar

Who is out: Felipe Azevedo (suspension), Eduardo (injury).

Hanging: Zé Vitor, Eduardo, Zé Ricardo, Ramon, Bruno Nazário, Fabrício Daniel, Carlos Alberto and Ribamar.

