CoronaVac is the most used vaccine in the world against Covid-19

According to a survey published this week by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), CoronaVac, a vaccine from Butantan and Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac, represents 24% of the total production of immunizing agents against Covid-19, with 1.8 billion doses. According to the entity, which represents the pharmaceutical industry at the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every four doses of vaccine is CoronaVac, which places the immunizing agent as the most used in the entire planet in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the report, in September the world production of vaccines against Covid-19 should surpass the mark of 7.5 billion doses. Five vaccines account for 95% of the volume: in addition to CoronaVac (1.8 billion doses, or 24%), vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm and Pfizer (tied in second place with 1.65 billion doses or 22% of the each), the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine (1.2 billion doses, or 16% of the total) and the Modern (450 million doses, or 6% of the total).

Both CoronaVac and Sinopharm’s immunizer are produced with inactivated virus technology. In other words, classic inactivated virus vaccines, whose technology has been known for decades, account for almost half of world production (46%, or 3.45 billion doses).

Brazil, with 94,849 million doses of CoronaVac already sent by Butantan to the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health, is the second country that most uses inactivated vaccines, behind only Indonesia, with 186 million doses, according to China Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker data.

The forecast of the IFPMA is that by December 12.2 billion doses of vaccines against Covid-19 will have been produced. CoronaVac will then account for 2.9 billion doses, or 23.8% of the total. In June 2022, the world production of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 should reach the mark of 22 billion doses thanks to the increase in production, which takes place month by month, and the entry of new immunizers – such as ButanVac, candidate the Butantan vaccine that will be produced in Brazil and is already in the clinical trials phase.

According to the China Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, of the total of 3.45 billion doses of inactivated Chinese vaccines produced until September (CoronaVac + Sinopharm), 675 million doses were distributed to 109 countries. Sinovac, Butantan’s partner in the manufacture of CoronaVac, is the main supplier, with 453 million doses (67%) shipped to 40 countries.

