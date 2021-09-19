Councilor who proposed release from wearing a mask dies of covid-19

Councilor Thiarles Santos (PSL), from Uberlândia (MG), died on Friday (17), aged 34, from complications of covid-19. The politician was a supporter of a bill that releases the use of protective masks against the disease. Despite being a councilor for the city of Minas Gerais, Thiarles was born in Teixeira de Freitas, in southern Bahia.

Thiarles died after nearly a month in hospital. He leaves behind a wife and four children. The information is from Uol.

The councilor tested positive for covid on August 16th. Initially, he said he was fine and was undergoing treatment at home. Days later, however, the condition became more serious and he was hospitalized.

On the last 14th, Thiarles had a lot of instability. The doctors even considered having a tracheostomy to alleviate his situation, but decided to postpone the procedure. He died yesterday morning, his lungs already compromised.

The wake took place this morning at Parques dos Buritis Cemetery, in Uberlândia. The city decreed official mourning.

“It is with great regret that the City Hall informs the news of the death of Councilor Thiarles Santos. In regret and in solidarity with family and friends, Mayor Odelmo Leão determined the decree of official mourning for three days”, says a note.

Project against masks

On the same day he fell ill, the councilor made a post against masks, which are one of the methods pointed out by experts to prevent the spread of the disease. “End of the use of masks. I will never make any distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated. We will fight for not using a mask when we have 70% vaccinated, or have already contracted the disease,” Thiarles posted.

The project on the subject was filed with the Uberlândia Chamber, but has not yet been debated. In justifying the PL, Thiarles used explanations that go against what science says, linking the use of masks to respiratory and anxiety problems.

“The hot air inside the mask can make breathing difficult and trigger respiratory crises, such as asthma attacks. If the mask is too tight, it can trigger anxiety, altering breathing patterns and causing a lot of discomfort”, he argued, without presenting scientific evidence.