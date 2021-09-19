

Politicians pose for photo during an event at the Vulture’s Nest – Reproduction

Politicians pose for photos during an event at the Vulture’s Nestreproduction

Posted 18/09/2021 20:46 | Updated 09/18/2021 9:01 PM

While Flamengo players participated in the last training session before the duel with Grêmio, scheduled for this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, a fraternization between deputies and councilors took place at Ninho do Urubu, in the youth category module.

The event this Saturday was attended by more than 100 people, including deputies, councilors, guests, employees, such as Clebinho, and members of the board of directors of Flamengo, such as Marcos Braz (soccer vice), Cacau Cotta (relations director external), Alexsander Santos (government relations director) and even Rodolfo Landim, current president of the club.

In addition to barbecue, a match between deputies and councilors took place in one of the fields of Flamengo’s youth category module. According to the report, the “peal” ended 7-0 for the councilors, with emphasis on Felipe Michel (from the Progressive Party), who, according to sources at O ​​Dia, “lay down and rolled” in the duel. Bebeto, a former player with a spell at Rubro-Negro, played a role and asked to be replaced early on.

The fraternization would initially take place in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, at Flamengo’s official headquarters. But as the place can’t host big events yet, the people involved preferred to take the event to the Vulture’s Nest, but with one condition: it couldn’t gather players from the professional squad and/or disturb the training.

Also according to the sources of the report, the event did not interfere with the work of Renato Gaúcho, who was finishing the preparation of the team to face Grêmio.