Coutinho: Fla is much more lethal with Renato. Numbers are impressive – 09/19/2021

In addition to the evolution in the defensive part, the character more adaptable to different realities in the matches, and the recovery of moves seen in the 2019 team, Flamengo grew too much at a point that made the fans suffer in the 2020 season: they lose fewer goals! This is directly linked to Renato’s arrival. The red and black need less opportunities created to balance the nets. The data is very significant!

To draw the parallel, I compared the percentage of hits in submissions in 16 games under the command of Renato Gaúcho with the same number of matches prior to the arrival of the coach. The 15.2% increase is absurd! To give you an idea, it’s the current difference between the 19th and 1st place in the ranking of efficiency in the submissions of the Brasileirão 2021. It’s as if Flamengo, in less than a round, left the position of second least effective attack to the top of the list of hitting the finishes.

Comparison of hits in submissions before and after Renato Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

A lot can explain this. The team’s own resourcefulness when installing itself in the attacking field, resuming the naturalness in the occupation of spaces and in the coordination of movements, helps in the production of more favorable conditions for the finishers. Specific drills and different exercises to increase this potential in socks and strikers alike. In addition to the confidence given by Renato to the athletes. They make a point of repeating this in several interviews.

This is not to say that with Rogério Ceni Flamengo did not train in submissions or that players were not free to make decisions in the last few meters of the field. But something different is happening. Only having access to the backstage of the club would it be possible to nail accurately. Renato was a great finisher when he played. Perhaps your field experience is decisive in this growth. Correcting and transmitting guidelines in training and videos.

When we move to the individual part, the difference continues to appear in most cases. Of the seven most frequent offensive athletes on the team, only two of them, Gabigol and Arrascaeta, did not increase their efficiency in submissions. In the case of shirt 9 the difference is very small.

How each offensive player reacted to the arrival of Renato in his percentage of hits in submissions Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

Pedro and Michael are the cases that draw the most attention. The center forward had 27% increase, improving something that already stood out normally. The striker, who is undeniably the player who changed his level the most since the signing of Portaluppi, had an increase of 16% in his submissions.

If, with the high offensive production of 2020, it was already difficult to face Flamengo, what can I say with more lethality in front of the opposing goalkeepers. The absence of that eliminated the club precociously from the Libertadores of last year and made the Brazilian title difficult until the last round. The problem, at least for now, is resolved, which increases the chances of red and black conquests in the coming months.