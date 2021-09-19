Covid in Uberaba: an expense of R$ 220 million for Saúde Jornal da Manhã

Water
For the former secretary, deputy mayor and president of CODAU José Elias Miziara, one of the solutions for water supply in Uberaba are the so-called deep wells (600 meters). Each one of them, which would supply a region, would cost around R$ 7 million.
little beach
Even though it is not a definitive solution, the engineer defends the Prainha dam, which, according to him, should already be ready. Problems of a technical nature are solved with technical studies – he stressed.
Studies
José Elias told “Pingo no J” (Rádio JM) that he was not aware of the study that they say has been in existence since 2001, but he says that the capture on the Rio Grande was discussed in the second term of Hugo Rodrigues da Cunha.
a fortune
The survey, carried out by a specialized company, indicated at the time (three decades ago) the need for 40 million dollars in equipment. And he also made references to the costs of electricity and water treatment.
Fusion
Leaders from DEM and PSL are discussing in Brasília the merger of the two acronyms for the 2022 elections. Apparently, the name Democratas will be kept. In Uberaba, Luiz Guaritá leads the DEM and deputy Heli Grilo the PSL, for which he was elected.
Change in Sky
Starting in October, Sky (pay TV) subscribers will be able to use DirecTV GO. Is that Sky play will be turned off on a date to be defined, being unavailable for tablet, cell phone, smarTV and computers. Access to DirecTV will be with the same login used for Sky, and subscribers will have at their disposal more than 70 live TV channels against the current 53.
single agenda
With the support of the superintendent of Shopping Uberaba, Guilherme Vila, several representatives of the business community are coming together to prepare a single list of demands in the three spheres of government. ACIU, CDL, Sindicomércio, Shopping Shopkeepers Association, Fecomércio de Minas participated in a first meeting with this objective.
Incentives
The retail and services segment considers itself wronged by the government. It generates two out of every three jobs in the country, but does not have federal, state and municipal incentives.
Exchange of folders
New changes are enshrined in the 1st level of the City Hall, which include the dismissal of the president of FUNEL, Edgard Silva Júnior. The lawyer Caio Pressoto becomes the Chief of Staff and Delvanira dos Reis Pires the advisor for Regional Affairs (a position that has the status of secretary).
question of profiles
The inversion of ranks between Pressoto and Delvanira results from the profile of each one. The lawyer is more technical, while the former director of FIEMG is more political. Mayor Elisa told the column that both are of her absolute trust, and that Delvanira’s profile is more appropriate for the desired regional movement of the Government.
Hélio Angotti
In yet another action by Deputy Aelton Freitas, the Federal Government released R$ 1.5 million for Hospital Hélio Angotti to acquire a mammogram.
Lesson
Today, physics professor Eber Chaban’s teachings are about telescopes.
More and more powerful telescopes. What for?
The history of large telescopes practically began with Hubble, launched in 1990. A fantastic magnification capacity, magnificent definition made, and still makes, images that leave us speechless. He’s our old acquaintance, but he’s just the first in a long list of names we can’t even pronounce, Spitzer, Corot, Herschel, Wmap etc. All of them in an attempt to see further and further away.
The question is: What for?
Our universe is quite homogeneous, the galaxies in our neighborhood are very similar to others farther away, so why this curiosity to always see further away?
It’s just that looking away, we are seeing the past.
Electromagnetic waves, like light, propagate in a vacuum at a speed of 300,000km/s. It seems like a lot for our small distances here on our little planet, however when it comes to stars, it’s almost nothing. The closest star to the Sun, Proxima Centauri, is at a distance of 4 light years, that is, its light takes 4 years to reach us. When we look at it, we are seeing light emitted for four years. In conclusion, we are seeing it as it was four years ago.
Science really wants to find out how the universe originated, we know that it appeared 13.8 billion years ago, we also know that the most distant objects ever seen by our telescopes are at a distance of 13.4 billion light years. Doing a content, we conclude that we are seeing something 13.4 billion years into the past.
We see something that happened just 0.4 billion years ago when the universe came into being.
The further away, the more of the past can be seen.
Discover the origins of the universe. Is it worth so much investment or not?