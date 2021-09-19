Covid in Uberaba: an expense of R$ 220 million for Saúde Jornal da Manhã

Water

For the former secretary, deputy mayor and president of CODAU José Elias Miziara, one of the solutions for water supply in Uberaba are the so-called deep wells (600 meters). Each one of them, which would supply a region, would cost around R$ 7 million.

little beach

Even though it is not a definitive solution, the engineer defends the Prainha dam, which, according to him, should already be ready. Problems of a technical nature are solved with technical studies – he stressed.

Studies

José Elias told “Pingo no J” (Rádio JM) that he was not aware of the study that they say has been in existence since 2001, but he says that the capture on the Rio Grande was discussed in the second term of Hugo Rodrigues da Cunha.

a fortune

The survey, carried out by a specialized company, indicated at the time (three decades ago) the need for 40 million dollars in equipment. And he also made references to the costs of electricity and water treatment.

Fusion

Leaders from DEM and PSL are discussing in Brasília the merger of the two acronyms for the 2022 elections. Apparently, the name Democratas will be kept. In Uberaba, Luiz Guaritá leads the DEM and deputy Heli Grilo the PSL, for which he was elected.

Change in Sky

Starting in October, Sky (pay TV) subscribers will be able to use DirecTV GO. Is that Sky play will be turned off on a date to be defined, being unavailable for tablet, cell phone, smarTV and computers. Access to DirecTV will be with the same login used for Sky, and subscribers will have at their disposal more than 70 live TV channels against the current 53.

single agenda

With the support of the superintendent of Shopping Uberaba, Guilherme Vila, several representatives of the business community are coming together to prepare a single list of demands in the three spheres of government. ACIU, CDL, Sindicomércio, Shopping Shopkeepers Association, Fecomércio de Minas participated in a first meeting with this objective.

Incentives

The retail and services segment considers itself wronged by the government. It generates two out of every three jobs in the country, but does not have federal, state and municipal incentives.

Exchange of folders

New changes are enshrined in the 1st level of the City Hall, which include the dismissal of the president of FUNEL, Edgard Silva Júnior. The lawyer Caio Pressoto becomes the Chief of Staff and Delvanira dos Reis Pires the advisor for Regional Affairs (a position that has the status of secretary).

question of profiles

The inversion of ranks between Pressoto and Delvanira results from the profile of each one. The lawyer is more technical, while the former director of FIEMG is more political. Mayor Elisa told the column that both are of her absolute trust, and that Delvanira’s profile is more appropriate for the desired regional movement of the Government.

Hélio Angotti

In yet another action by Deputy Aelton Freitas, the Federal Government released R$ 1.5 million for Hospital Hélio Angotti to acquire a mammogram.

Lesson

Today, physics professor Eber Chaban’s teachings are about telescopes.