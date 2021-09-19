Covid patients have debts of up to R$1.4 million with hospitals

São Paulo – Verônica Legnari, André Luiz Lopes and Aderbal Freitas, all residents of São Paulo, contracted Covid-19 in March, amid the collapse of health. Desperate by the lack of vacancies in the public system, their families decided to take them to private hospitals.

The measure may have been decisive for the three to survive, but it also resulted in debts that reach R$ 1.4 million and financing that could last a decade.

The Covid-19 Association of Victims and Families of Victims (Avico Brasil) provides legal advice for such cases. “I referred many people to the Public Defender’s Office who, at the height of the crisis, could not find vacancies in public hospitals. They weren’t vulnerable people, because the vulnerable, if he doesn’t have money, ends up dying with no alternative. They were people with a little more conditions”, explains Paola Falceta, president of Avico Brazil.

“The hospital cannot let you die at the door with the possibility of treating you. He has, however, every right to charge and file a lawsuit,” said Elton Fernandes, a lawyer specializing in health law. “What the medical center must do: give the first service and, if there is the possibility of transferring the patient, do it”, he points out.

“When there is a risk of death and there are no vacancies, it is the State who should take charge. But this ends up being discussed in court. It’s not a 100% guarantee, but it’s possible that the judge determines that the State will pay for that account”, says Paola, from Avico.

R$1.4 million debt and dirty name

on March 23, Sandro Novais Freitas began to worry about his father, Aderbal Pinto Freitas, 74 years old. The elderly person had Covid-19 and 85% oxygen saturation.

“It happened exactly at that peak, at that madness, when hospitals had 100% of their beds occupied. Beat the natural despair of son. So I ran with him to Santa Casa. There, the first thing we heard was that there were no ICU beds,” says Sandro.

They went to Hospital das Clinicas, also public, and then went to Hospital Santa Paula, which is private. Aderbal was hospitalized for four months at this last address. He ended up intubated, underwent tracheostomy, received a feeding tube… Fortunately, he was discharged, but he still has sequelae and wounds all over his body.

“From what we were seeing, a 20-day hospital stay, we would gather the family, sell a car and try to pay. But my father stayed for four months, and the debt is now R$1.4 million. I imagined paying around R$ 300 thousand, and it would already be the biggest suffocation in the world”, lamented Sandro, who is unemployed and with financial restrictions. “My dad always told me to look out for my name, because it’s the only thing we have. Today, I don’t even have that anymore.”

Sandro sought out the Public Defender’s Office and gathers information and documentation for them to evaluate his case. Hospital Santa Paula reported that, out of respect for privacy and the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), it does not comment on issues involving patients.

Diego Legnari, a nursing technician, became infected with covid-19 and later Veronica also developed the disease

Monthly installment of R$4,000 for 10 years

Coronavirus survivor, Verônica Legnari, 47, undergoes physical therapy and medical follow-up. Your journey to leave Covid-19 in the past will be a long one. It will take about a year to recover from the physical aftereffects. The financial part will be compromised for at least a decade, while the financing that her father made to pay for her daughter’s 24 days in hospital, between March and April this year, lasts.

Veronica and her husband, nursing technician Diego Legnari, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 10th. Twelve days later, she, who has bronchitis, felt short of breath and asked her partner for help. “My husband works in healthcare and knew he didn’t have a vacancy in the region of Mairinque, the city where I live. So he took me to a private hospital in the city of São Roque”, he said.

The medical center (Veronica chose not to reveal the name of the place) diagnosed that 50% of the patient’s lungs were damaged. She ended up hospitalized and needed mechanical ventilation. As there were no more vacancies in the ICU, she was transferred to another unit, in Cotia.

The 24 days of hospitalization, including in the ICU, cost around R$300,000 – an amount paid with a bank loan that the father took out, in installments of R$4,000 over 10 years. The self-employed company, which produces personalized gifts, receives help from friends through a virtual fundraising campaign.

Veronica acknowledges that her case is too complex to be resolved legally. “The problem is that we were not admitted to any hospital, because, as my husband works in health, I already knew there was no vacancy. Where he works, he was already having to intubate with a pill, that’s a lot of torture,” he says.

André Luiz Lopes is a real estate broker and Letícia Valente Gouvêa is an event promoter; the couple will pay a loan with monthly installments of R$ 2 thousand for five years

Entry of BRL 72 thousand

Earlier this year, event promoter Letícia Gouvêa met her husband, André Luiz Lopes, three times at the Mandaqui Hospital, in São Paulo, which is public. A CT scan showed that 50% of the realtor’s lungs were compromised by Covid-19, and the oxygen saturation reached 85%. Despite this situation, André was not hospitalized.

On March 13, she decided to take her husband to Hospital São Camilo, where André Luiz was hospitalized for 20 days, 7 of them being intubated. “Through São Camilo, I started fighting for a spot at Cross [Central de Regulação de Oferta de Serviços da Saúde] [sistema do estado de São Paulo para procura de vagas nos hospitais]”, he points out.

As soon as she entered the private address, Letícia created a cow to help with the expenses. “We only managed to pay the down payment, of R$ 72,000. We financed the rest directly with the hospital for five years, with installments of R$ 2,000”, he reports.

The lawyer Cristiane Ferreira prepares the process to plead for the State to reimburse the couple. She explained that the action will question São Camilo for not having charged this amount from the government.

Regarding care in the public network, the State Department of Health said that André was at the Conjunto Hospitalar do Mandaqui for two days in March. “He was attended by a multidisciplinary team, being kept under observation. Exams were performed, and the patient was released with instructions involving the return to the site, if necessary. The option to follow the care at another service was exclusively for the family. The hospital values ​​respect for protocols and, in view of the family’s report regarding the care, referred the case to the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremesp)”, he said, in a note.

Sought, the Hospital São Camilo reported that the entire patient process ran within normal limits.

who pays the bill

According to Elton Fernandes, a lawyer specializing in health, those who still have debts with the hospital can go to court. “If you have strong evidence, it is possible to file a lawsuit to seek an injunction. It’s simple? It’s not simple. The judge will look suspicious, will consider the impact of this on public accounts”, he ponders.

Civil lawyer Ana Cristina Medeiros agrees that, in the absence of vacancies in the public system, it is possible to file a lawsuit against the State to recover the amounts spent.

Documentary evidence, such as medical records and emails, and witnesses are critical. “I say to the families that the complexity is proving that admission to a public hospital was attempted and there was no vacancy, because the proof is yours. It’s no use thinking that the judge will be nice”, explains Elton.

“When filing a lawsuit to seek recovery of these amounts, this goes to precatory. Even if you win the stock, God knows when you’re going to get paid. This is a serious problem in our justice system”, he says.