CR7 scores again, De Gea takes a penalty, and United beats West Ham

With Cristiano Ronaldo in action for the third time since returning to the club, Manchester United visited West Ham today (19) for the fifth round of the Premier League and won a comeback 2-1. Benrahma opened the scoring for West Ham, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Lingard gave the victory to the visitors, who also had De Gea taking a penalty in the last minute.

With a strong marking and exploiting counterattacks, West Ham created chances at the beginning of the game and opened the scoring with Benrahma, on 29 minutes, in a shot that deflected in Varane. United didn’t take long to respond and four minutes later drew with Cristiano Ronaldo, who had to shoot twice to equalize and score his fourth goal in three games since returning to Manchester.

In the second half, the balance was greater and the number of goals chances smaller. So much so that the score was only changed in the final minutes of the match. Lingard made a good individual play and hit the corner to turn the tables. In the end, De Gea took a penalty to secure the three points.

With the result, United reached 13 points after five games and is second, losing in the tie-breaking criteria to Liverpool, which has the same score. West Ham parked in the eight points and is eighth.

balance and goals

Even playing away, Manchester United tried to impose themselves at the beginning of the game, controlling the actions with more possession of the ball, but without offering much danger. West Ham, well posted, responded in counterattacks.

The hosts’ strategy worked better. At 16 minutes, the team arrived with danger for the first time. Bowen took advantage of United’s defense failure and hit hard, but was stopped by Maguire. Four minutes later, the same Bowen forced De Gea to make a good save. On the rebound, Soucek missed a good chance.

United scared for the first time in the 26th minute. Shaw took a corner kick and Bruno Fernandes submitted. The ball exploded on the crossbar.

West Ham were not intimidated and, three minutes later, opened the scoring. Benrahma took advantage of a good exchange of passes from the host attack and shot from outside the area. The ball swerved into Varane and left De Gea unresponsive. 1 to 0 for West Ham.

The coup woke up United, who responded with Wan-Bissaka three minutes later. The full-back invaded the area and hit low, but stopped at Fabianski. The next minute, the visitors tied. Bruno Fernandes crossed and Cristiano Ronaldo deflected. The West Ham goalkeeper defended, but the rebound was with CR7, who puffed up the goals and left everything the same: 1 to 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost made United’s second in the 41st minute, when he was fired by Greenwood and hit. Fabianski avoided the comeback and the teams went to the break with the even score.

Emotion at the end for the turn

The second stage started with scaring visitors. After just two minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of West Ham’s mistake in the ball, hitting hard, but saw Fabianski save the hosts from the comeback once more.

Balance continued as the keynote of the game. At five minutes, the owners of the house responded. After a good play by Fornals, Bowen submitted it out, with danger.

Gradually, opportunities for both teams waned, with West Ham defending well and Manchester United seeking – unsuccessfully – spaces in the offensive sector.

The hosts started to scare again with a shot from afar by Fornals, in the 35th minute, but the ball went out.

When everything seemed on the way to a draw, Manchester United managed to come back. Lingard, at 44, made individual play inside the area and hit placed to overcome Fabianski.

In the 49th minute, the referee awarded a penalty for West Ham. Mark Noble took Bowen’s place just to make the kick, hit the right corner and stopped in De Gea, who guaranteed the visiting victory.

English Championship Sequence

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League next Saturday (25), at 8:30 am (GMT), when they host Aston Villa.

West Ham, in turn, plays on the same day, at 11 am (GMT), away from home, against Leeds.