Crespo has less than 45% advantage against Serie A clubs in charge of São Paulo | São Paulo

São Paulo, led by Hernán Crespo, is finding it difficult to beat teams from the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Under the command of the coach, Tricolor has a 43.6% advantage against elite clubs in the country.

Adding up the clashes against teams from Serie A in the Campeonato Paulista, Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, São Paulo took the field 29 times and won nine wins, 11 draws and nine defeats.

Taking into account only the Brazilian Championship, the situation is even worse. Of the 57 points played in the tournament, Tricolor won only 22. There are five wins, seven draws and seven defeats. A performance of 38.6%.

This Sunday, after the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor receives Atlético-GO at 16:00 (GMT), to try to get away from the relegation zone of Brasileirão.

1 of 2 São Paulo players regret defeat against Fortaleza — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM São Paulo players regret defeat against Fortaleza — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM

In the knockout competitions, São Paulo only got the better of the Campeonato Paulista, when they defeated Palmeiras, in the final of the tournament, with a draw in the first leg and a victory on the return. The quarterfinals and semifinals were against Ferroviária and Mirassol, respectively.

In the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, however, the performance was not the same. The first time it encountered a Serie A team along the way, the team didn’t perform well and was eliminated.

In the continental tournament. São Paulo fell to Palmeiras, after a 1-1 draw in the first game and a 3-0 defeat in the return match.

For the Copa do Brasil, the opponent was Fortaleza, but the script was practically the same. In the first game, they drew 2-2. In the return, they lost 3-1 with a football that disappointed the fans.

The difficulty against Serie A clubs makes São Paulo live the reality of fighting relegation at this time. The team occupies 16th place and is one point behind Z-4.