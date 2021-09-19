Cristiano Ronaldo is decisive again, and newspapers resonate acting in ‘game for heart attack’; Look

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again! This Sunday, the Portuguese scored once again in the 2-1 victory of the Manchester United over the West Ham by the 5th round of the Premier League, which the sports fan watches LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

And the decisive role in the victory made, once again, the Portuguese star stand out in the international press.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In Spain, the newspaper At called the attacker ‘infinite’ in his headline and highlighted the ‘version’ that the ace does not give up and always has as a calling card.

“In three games, he has already scored four goals. Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is meeting the expectations generated, which were immense. The Portuguese doesn’t know another version of himself: only scoring and scoring is valid, pushing forward your team,” he added by stating.

“Cristiano scored again against West Ham after finishing a good cross from Bruno Fernandes. His goal was the equalizer, since minutes before it was Benhrama who put the Hammers in front after his submission was deflected by Varane.” completed.

Leaving Europe and landing in South America, the Argentine newspaper hello underscored the importance of CR7 in ‘the incredible victory of United who had it all’.

“A game for the heart attack between West Ham and Manchester United. Although they lived a monotonous second half, the final minutes were full of emotion and with a film ending. The final result pointed to 2-1 in favor of the Red Devils, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again scoring. But there is a lot to tell,” wrote the periodical.

“The story started with the smell of a bump, when Said Benrahma kicked the goal, the ball swerved into Varane and ended up catching a bewildered De Gea, who went to get it from the other side of the arch. However, a few sequences later (when not? ), came Cristiano Ronaldo to score his fourth goal in three games with his new club’s shirt.”, he added.

Manchester United is now turning its attention to the English League Cup. This Wednesday, it receives the West Ham itself, at 15:45 (GMT), with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.