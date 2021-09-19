Cruzeiro makes a direct confrontation with Vasco to stay ‘alive’ in Serie B

Cruzeiro is in 13th place, with 30 points (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

O cruise can move up from 13th to 12th place in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship at the opening of the 25th round. For that, you need to win the Vasco this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the So Janurio stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. An eventual triumph will make the Minas Gerais club reach 33 points, leaving CSA behind, with 32. In addition, it will be able to achieve the same score as its own Cruz-Maltino.

The importance of a good result away from home goes beyond climbing the leaderboard. With the speech that it is possible to fight for the G4, the Fox you have the chance to confuse a direct opponent in the dispute for one of the vacancies.

On the other hand, a setback would complicate the dream of access a lot, since the distance to fourth place would be, at least, maintained at 11 points, with 13 rounds left in the championship.

Invincibility

Since he arrived at Toca II, on October 3, the coach from Cruzeiro has won 17 points out of 27 possible points – 62.96% success rate. During this period, there were four wins (Brusque, Nutico, Confiana and Ponte Preta) and five draws (Vitria, Sampaio Corra, CRB, Gois and Operrio).

Full title holder with Luxemburgo, defender Ramon is confident in the potential to return from Rio de Janeiro with a favorable result in his bag. “It will be a difficult game between two traditional teams of Brazilian and world football. We are prepared to face Vasco and impose our game rhythm, but already knowing the difficulties we will face. We will play a safe and consistent game so that we can leave of l with a positive result”, evaluated.

teams

At Cruzeiro, forward Bruno Jos, with a problem in his right ankle, and midfielder Marcinho, with a problem in his right foot, were vetoed to face Vasco. Dudu must again be chosen to start among the starting line-ups in the attack. Expelled in a 1-1 draw with Operrio, at Arena do Jacar, for the 24th round, Vanderlei Luxemburgo and his assistant, Mauricio Copertino, will not be able to direct the Cruzeiro in So Janurio. The field commander will be the assistant Juliano Belletti, from the permanent team of the club.

In Vasco, Fernando Diniz having two certain embezzlements: left-back Zeca (suspended by the third yellow card) and defender Miranda (suspended for doping). Even so, the Vasco coach will be able to repeat much of the lineup of the 1-1 draw with the CRB, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Alagoas, last round.

VASCO X CRUISE

VASCO

Vanderlei; Lo Matos, Ricardo Graa (Walber), Leandro Castn and Riquelme; Marquinhos Gabriel (Bruno Gomes), Andrey and Nen; Morato, Lo Jab and Cano

technician: Fernando Diniz

CRUISE

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Wellington Nem; Claudinho, Dudu and Marcelo Moreno

technician: Juliano Belletti (Vanderlei Luxemburgo suspended)

Reason: 25th round of Series B

studio: So Janurio, Rio de Janeiro

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

time: 16h

referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

assistants: Hugo Savio Xavier Correa and Paulo Cesar Ferreira de Almeida (GO)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)