Cruzeiro registers a profit of R.5 thousand with fans in the game against Operrio

O cruise accounted for the net profit of BRL 81,596.76 with ticket sales in the 1-1 tie with the worker, this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 24th round of Serie B. According to the financial report of the match, the total revenue was of R$151,260.00, against an expense of R$65,995.70 and INSS and Income Tax discounts of R$3,667.54. The stadium received 5,373 fans, of which 4,667 were paying. The public was frustrated with Marcelo Moreno’s disallowed goal, 52 minutes into the second half, after more than 10 minutes of analysis by the VAR of a domain with the right arm of midfielder Marco Antnio, responsible for the assistance.
Already in the 1-0 triumph over Confiana, on August 20, in Mineiro, Raposa suffered a loss of R$134 thousand – income of R$234 thousand and expenses of R$368 thousand. Out of a total of 4,730 spectators, 4,324 paid for tickets.
Although the city of Sete Lagoas has increased the stadium’s capacity limitation to 40% – around 7,200 of the 18,184 seats available -, Cruzeiro chose to return to Belo Horizonte, where it will play for Independencia.
“Due to the ordinance published on September 14, 2021 by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, authorizing the return of the public and the sale of food and beverages in the city’s stadiums, we request with CBF the change of the match against CSA, valid by the 26th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship, scheduled for September 26, for the Arena Independencia”.
Before, the celestial team traveled to Rio de Janeiro to face Vasco, at 4 pm this Sunday (19), in So Janurio, for the 25th round. The team coached by Vanderlei Luxemburgo has 30 points, 11 less than the 4th place CRB, and has a 1.5% chance of accessing Serie A, according to Department of Mathematics at UFMG.
1 x 1 Operrio Cruise: heavenly crowd goes from euphoria to disappointment
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
There is no description for this image or gallery
Photos of the confusion: expelled, finger in the face, escort arrives
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
Ramon Lisbon/EM/D. The Press
There is no description for this image or gallery