Cruzeiro registers a profit of R.5 thousand with fans in the game against Operrio

More than 5,000 fans watched the tie between Cruzeiro and Operrio, this Thursday, for the 24th round of Series B (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press)

O cruise accounted for the net profit of BRL 81,596.76 with ticket sales in the 1-1 tie with the worker, this Thursday, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 24th round of Serie B. According to the financial report of the match, the total revenue was of R$151,260.00, against an expense of R$65,995.70 and INSS and Income Tax discounts of R$3,667.54. The stadium received 5,373 fans, of which 4,667 were paying. The public was frustrated with Marcelo Moreno’s disallowed goal, 52 minutes into the second half, after more than 10 minutes of analysis by the VAR of a domain with the right arm of midfielder Marco Antnio, responsible for the assistance.

Cruzeiro x Operrio’s surplus was greater than that of the 1-0 victory over Ponte Preta, on the last Saturday (11), also in Sete Lagoas (4,197 payers and 4,467 attendees). At the time, the positive balance was around R$76 thousand – revenue of R$131 thousand and costs of R$55 thousand. Already in the 1-0 triumph over Confiana, on August 20, in Mineiro, Raposa suffered a loss of R$134 thousand – income of R$234 thousand and expenses of R$368 thousand. Out of a total of 4,730 spectators, 4,324 paid for tickets. Although the city of Sete Lagoas has increased the stadium’s capacity limitation to 40% – around 7,200 of the 18,184 seats available -, Cruzeiro chose to return to Belo Horizonte, where it will play for Independencia.