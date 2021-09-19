Cryptocurrency income company raised BRL 74 billion illegally

An income company with cryptocurrencies famous in the market raised R$ 74 billion from investors, which according to justice, was made illegally in the market.

This is certainly a controversial issue these days, given the large number of financial pyramids that have emerged in the market in recent years, on a global scale.

A big blow to the market was OneCoin, which operated with a scheme that harmed people around the world, promising income on a cryptocurrency that would be better than Bitcoin, but which was never released.

But other companies operate in the cryptocurrency market without promising 10% a month, for example, and may promise loans at 17% a year. Despite the profitability being considered low by the standards of the digital currency market, which has seen Bitcoin increase 63% in 2021 alone, this value is still considered attractive for authorities who are fixed.

Cryptocurrency earnings company was barred from operating by consumer justice after raising billions

The Celsius Network (CEL) cryptocurrency is associated with the Celsius company, which operates based in the United States. The market value of this coin places it in the top 70 market cap today, with a value of $2 billion.

Its business model is based on taking cryptocurrencies from its customers and offering them a pre-established profitability. In a query made by livecoins on its website, some products even receive an associated return of 17% paid weekly.

With this eye-catching math, the company attracted the attention of New Jersey authorities, specifically the Bureau of Securities, a consumer protection agency.

According to Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, the agency is taking action in a lawsuit against Celsius, two months after ending the activities of BlockFi in the state, a company that is also famous among investors in the cryptocurrency market for also offering income for customers.

“Financial companies operating in the cryptocurrency market are on alert.”

Among the justifications for pursuing these companies, which compete with the DeFi sector, since they are centralized, is that the authorities declare that they do not have authorization to operate. According to the process, in customer service, values ​​were negotiated and “these illegal sales raised at least $14 billion for Celsius“. In Real, the value reaches R$ 74 billion today.

New Jersey Bureau Chief Christopher W. Gerold said he has his eye on the activities of those companies that offer cryptocurrency investments in the state.

“We are committed to educating and protecting investors from companies that try to circumvent our laws. The Bureau’s action is aimed at protecting the public and alerting those trying to circumvent regulated activities.”

How the Celsius deal works and what has attracted the attention of regulators

According to the process, Celsius raises values ​​from investors without informing that it is not regulated, that is, this would be a situation that already puts people’s investments at risk for the New Jersey authority.

In addition, the process indicates that “Celsius asks investors to invest in their Earn Rewards accounts by depositing certain eligible cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin and Ethereum – into investors’ Celsius accounts.“.

Upon receiving the deposited cryptocurrencies, the company groups the currencies and supposedly carries out revenue-generating activities. The interest rate paid to customers on a weekly basis is then paid in the cryptocurrency originally invested or, under certain conditions, in Celsius Token, the platform’s own currency, which is not regularized in the US.

The Bureau informed that it will continue with the process to try to stop the activities of this company as soon as possible. Companies such as Nexus and BlockFI also offer these deals and may be targeted by US defense agencies, which are already targeting regulations even for the DeFi sector, which is decentralized but operates in a similar way.