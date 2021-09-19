CSA hands over a special shirt and supports Celsinho, from Londrina, in the fight against racism: “May these cases be punished” | csa

The CSA made a special action this Saturday to provide solidarity to midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina. Victim of racism in three games of this edition of Série B, the player received a black shirt from the Alagoas team and also a letter.

Before the game, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, who was very active in the fight against racial prejudice, delivered the shirt. CSA and Londrina face off this Saturday afternoon, at Estádio do Café, for the 24th round of Série B.

1 of 2 Meia Celsinho receives a CSA anti-racism shirt from goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/Londrina EC Midfielder Celsinho receives a CSA anti-racism shirt from goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/Londrina EC

In the highlighted letter, the club said that it supports Celsinho in the fight against the regrettable cases of racism he has recently faced. This month, the CSA also launched the goalkeeper’s shirt with a special theme of combating racism.

– Celsinho, make sure that Centro Sportivo Alagoano and Nação Azulina are by your side. There is no more room for racism in society. We fight for these types of cases to be punished as severely as possible – highlighted the CSA in an excerpt of the letter.

On August 28, Celsinho denounced that he was a victim of racism after being verbally abused by a member of the Brusque staff, during a game in Santa Catarina. Later, the Santa Catarina club issued a note denying that there was racial prejudice, was widely criticized on social networks, and then released another note, apologizing to Celsinho.

– They are aware that they missed a lot in relation to the first note. They say I have this case three times, as if I were going to the stadium to be offended and called names. They had to drop a second note with an apology, but that doesn’t change the embarrassment, the pain, the disappointment I went through for the words spoken in that game. This is uncomfortable, revolting – said Celsinho, in an interview with ge / PR, on August 31st.

2 of 2 Celsinho receives letter from CSA — Photo: Augusto Oliveira/ASCOM CSA Celsinho receives letter from CSA — Photo: Augusto Oliveira/ASCOM CSA

Check the full letter

“As a form of support and to show that you are not alone, we tenderly hand you our new goalkeeper’s cloak, which carries #DiganãoAoRacismo.

This fight belongs to all of us and will continue to be fought daily. We will resist and continue on this transformational journey in search of more respect and equality.