Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma (Canary Islands) erupts

The volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands erupted today at 11:12 am EDT (3:12 pm local time). The volcanic risk alert was triggered yesterday by Spanish authorities. According to the researcher at the Institute of Marine Sciences at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), Carlos Teixeira, the eruption so far is small and there is no warning of a tsunami.
The Cumbre Vieja volcanic complex has not erupted since 1971 and made the news again this week when it went on yellow alert. The volcano in the region gained prominence in Brazil, as it would be the only one that, in the event of an explosive eruption — the highest level of volcanic activity —, could be capable of generating landslides and causing a tsunami, with sufficient force to reach the Brazilian coast . The risk of this scenario happening is low.
The same island recorded its last eruption approximately five decades ago, when the volcano ‘Teneguía‘ erupted and remained active for another three weeks. The Teneguia volcano is located in the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island of La Palma. Besides it, there are other rock formations on the islands that make up the Canary Islands, such as the volcano of Teide, on the island of Tenerife, and that of Timanfaya, on the island of Lanzarote.
The island has been suffering from tremors for days. Scientists working at the site and measuring seismic activities claim that more than 4,200 small tremors were recorded and that the intensities were increasing. About 400 strongest tremors were registered in the region just in the last 72 hours.
This week, the UOL showed that the volcano of Cumbre Vieja went into yellow alert and presented the study that points out, for 20 years, possible scenarios of eruptions, the strongest being an explosive eruption, capable of impacting an area 250 km in diameter and cause a tsunami that would reach from Florida (USA) to Brazil. In the case of the Brazilian coast, the waves would arrive within 9 am. The details of the model defended in the research show that a preparedness plan for an eventuality would be necessary, but they show that the risks are very low and that this scenario may take many years or never be verified.