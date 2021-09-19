Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma (Canary Islands) erupts

The volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands erupted today at 11:12 am EDT (3:12 pm local time). The volcanic risk alert was triggered yesterday by Spanish authorities. According to the researcher at the Institute of Marine Sciences at UFC (Federal University of Ceará), Carlos Teixeira, the eruption so far is small and there is no warning of a tsunami.

The Cumbre Vieja volcanic complex has not erupted since 1971 and made the news again this week when it went on yellow alert. The volcano in the region gained prominence in Brazil, as it would be the only one that, in the event of an explosive eruption — the highest level of volcanic activity —, could be capable of generating landslides and causing a tsunami, with sufficient force to reach the Brazilian coast . The risk of this scenario happening is low.