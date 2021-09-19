Curitiba expects about 126,000 people for the 2nd dose against Covid-19 this week

This week, about 126,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of anticovid vaccine are expected at the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose. Vaccination sites can be found on the ImunizaJáCuritiba website.

Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application, can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the booster dose.

first dose

This Monday (19/9) may receive the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine pregnant and postpartum women (who had babies up to 45 days) aged 12 years or more and with the presentation of a medical statement.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the application:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF. This Monday (9/20) there will be 21 places for vaccination (see list below).

Week schedule for second dose

Second dose of Coronavac:

– September 20th – Vaccinated with the first on August 24th;

– September 21st – Vaccinated with the first on August 25th and 26th;

– September 22 – Vaccinated with the first on August 27 and 28;

– September 24th – Vaccinated with the first on August 30th.

Second dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer:

– September 20 – Vaccinated with the first on June 22;

– September 21 – Vaccinated with the first on June 23, 24 and 25;

– September 22 – Vaccinated with the first on June 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30;

– September 23 – Vaccinated with the first on July 1;

– September 24th – Vaccinated with the first on July 2nd.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

10 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

11 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

12 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

13 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

14 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

15 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

16 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

17 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

18 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

19 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

20 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

21 – US Santa Quiteria

Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria