Curitiba expects about 126,000 people for the 2nd dose against Covid-19 this week

This week, about 126,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of anticovid vaccine are expected at the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose. Vaccination sites can be found on the ImunizaJáCuritiba website.
The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application, can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the booster dose.
first dose
This Monday (19/9) may receive the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine pregnant and postpartum women (who had babies up to 45 days) aged 12 years or more and with the presentation of a medical statement.
How to check the day of the second dose
Through the application:
1 – Open the application on the cell phone;
2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.
From the site:
1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;
2 – Click on “Vaccination”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.
What to take
To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF. This Monday (9/20) there will be 21 places for vaccination (see list below).
Week schedule for second dose
Second dose of Coronavac:
– September 20th – Vaccinated with the first on August 24th;
– September 21st – Vaccinated with the first on August 25th and 26th;
– September 22 – Vaccinated with the first on August 27 and 28;
– September 24th – Vaccinated with the first on August 30th.
Second dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer:
– September 20 – Vaccinated with the first on June 22;
– September 21 – Vaccinated with the first on June 23, 24 and 25;
– September 22 – Vaccinated with the first on June 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30;
– September 23 – Vaccinated with the first on July 1;
– September 24th – Vaccinated with the first on July 2nd.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
3 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
4 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
7 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
8 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
9 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
10 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
11 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
12 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
13 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
14 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
15 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
16 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
17 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
18 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
19 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
20 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
21 – US Santa Quiteria
Rua Divina Providência, 1445 – Santa Quitéria