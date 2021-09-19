Daniel Alves leaves SPFC with the label of ‘Dinista’ instead of becoming an idol – Blog do Perrone

In 2019, São Paulo brought Daniel Alves to help lead the club back to the path of titles and become an idol in its team at heart. An audacious marketing project would make it possible for the star to stay on the Tricolor. Last Thursday (16), an agreement to terminate the contract ended the trajectory of the midfielder and lateral by Morumbi.

Among the marks of the passage of Dani are the historic achievement of the 2021 Paulista and failures in marketing projects and transformation of the player into a tricolor idol. Daniel still leaves the club with the label of “Dinista” pasted by fans and even people from the club to critically remember the importance of the athlete in hiring the former coach and his relationship with him.

In a consultation made by the board to athletes, Dani gave his opinion in favor of hiring Diniz, who is now rejected by a large part of the fans. However, the player denies having mentored the hiring. In a demonstration of how the episode is remembered, hat tricolor told the blog, ironically, that the hiring of Diniz is the legacy left by Daniel Alves to São Paulo.

This blogger also heard from the player’s interlocutor that being pejoratively labeled a “Dinista” by fans helped to annoy the athlete. Dani doesn’t hide his admiration and friendship with the former São Paulo coach. On the contrary. He usually defends the coach’s work and talks about their friendship. He has even said “I wish every human being had a Diniz in their life”.

After winning the title in São Paulo, he gave an interview recalling the importance of Diniz, who had already left the club.

“I’m suspicious to say because the guy became a brother of mine, but half of it here, Diniz has a lot, because the work he did and the potential that he generated in the players here is very big. I usually say that the victory at Sometimes it’s not a title, it’s taking people down and putting them on top. That’s his great merit and from here I’m grateful: I love you for c… You’re f…”, he declared.

The last state title of São Paulo had been in 2005 and the last important achievement of the club had been in 2012 with the triumph in the Sudamericana.

The success in the venture in Paulista did not help Dani in completing the project set up by the previous board so that he would become the club’s great new idol. A combo formed by the team’s downfall in the 2020 Brasileirão, exaltation of Diniz, blamed for a large part of the fans for the loss of the national title, demands from fans on social networks and, more recently, the decision to go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo and public criticism of the club helped prevent it from achieving the status sought by the Tricolor.

On the field, onlyAccording to data published by Daniel Alves’s press office on Twitter, the player made 15 assists and 10 goals in 95 official games for São Paulo.

The fact that the club was unable to honor its financial commitments to the player didn’t help, in the least.

At this point comes the failure of the marketing project. When they agreed to hire, Raí and Alexandre Bird took it for granted that the costs would be paid by sponsors attracted by the presence of the new star. The help of a group of advertisers, a kind of parallel marketing committee, gave the top hats confidence that the project would take off.

At the time, the direction even took for granted the arrival of a sponsor who would support the operation. It was said by the top hats that, financially, the operation was safe for the São Paulo coffers. Time passed, and the optimistic projections were not confirmed. The bubble burst, and player pays began to fall behind.

The current board points to the failure of the marketing project, the drop in revenue due to the covid-19 pandemic and, in her opinion, an unfavorable contract for the club, with amounts considered “unpayable” as reasons for the debt, which arrived to approximately R$18 million.