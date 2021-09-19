Datafolha: 2 out of 3 Brazilians say that “poconarist demonstrations threaten democracy” – 18/09/2021 – Power

Two-thirds of the population say they consider that the Pocketnarista demonstrations calling for the closure of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and Congress threaten democracy, according to a survey by Datafolha.

According to the institute’s survey, 66% claim that street demonstrations with these agendas threaten democracy, while 31% said they do not threaten and 3% said they did not know.

The results were very similar in terms of demonstrations on social networks calling for the closure of the two Powers: for 65%, they threaten democracy.

The dissemination of false news involving STF politicians and ministers is seen as problematic by a larger portion of the population. For 77% of respondents, the phenomenon is a threat to democracy, while 19% said they do not threaten and 3% said they did not know.

Datafolha heard 3,667 people in person across Brazil from Monday (13) to Wednesday (15). The survey’s margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus, with a 95% confidence level.

In the June 2020 survey, 68% responded that street demonstrations calling for the closure of the Supreme Court and Congress were a threat to democracy. Compared to the current figure of 66%, there was a variation within the margin of error.

The same happened in relation to the manifestations on social networks, whose percentage was 66% and now it is 65%. As for those interviewed who said they saw false news against ministers and politicians as a threat, the total rose from 81% to 77%.

As in other pocketnarist demonstrations, in several cities across the country, posters with anti-democratic agendas, such as the defense of a military intervention and the removal of STF ministers, were held by supporters of the president.

At the time of the June 2020 survey, it had been less than two weeks since the camp of the so-called “Os 300 do Brasil” movement, an extreme right-wing armed group, had been dismantled in Brasília and a group had launched fireworks at the building. of the STF.

In the most recent survey, businessmen and those earning more than 10 minimum wages were one of the few segments in which the minority believes that there is a risk to democracy both in street acts and in demonstrations on social networks calling for the closure of the Legislative and Judiciary Powers.

Regarding false news against ministers and politicians, both groups see a threat: 60% of businessmen and 74% of those earning more than 10 salaries.

​Also among those who assess the Bolsonaro government as excellent or good, there was a greater perception of threat in fake news (69%) than in street acts (40%) or in social networks (43%) calling for the closure of the two institutions .​

On the other hand, 79% of those who assess the government as bad or terrible see threats in street acts, as do 72% of those earning up to 2 minimum wages.