Datafolha: only 8% of SP residents say they always trust Doria’s statements – 09/19/2021 – Power

Only 8% of São Paulo state residents say they always trust the statements made by Governor João Doria (PSDB). According to a Datafolha survey, 48% say they sometimes believe, while 44% say they never give credibility to the toucan’s speech.

The full trust index in Doria is lower than that measured in relation to Jair Bolsonaro (no party), whom 57% of Brazilians never trust. 15% say they always believe in the president’s statements, and 28% sometimes believe what he says.

Datafolha heard 2,034 people in person, in 70 cities in the state of São Paulo, on Monday (13) and Wednesday (15) last week. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus two points.​

The same survey indicates that the disapproval of Doria reaches 38% in the state, while 24% approve it. Another 38% consider the governor’s administration to be regular.

The average of those who never trust Doria (44%) rises to 47% among men, 52% among businessmen, 48% among Evangelicals and 46% among those who have primary or secondary education. This index drops to 39% among civil servants, 38% among those who prefer PT and 28% among students.

The rate of those who say they always trust the governor, which on average is 8%, reaches 12% among those over 60 and 16% among those who earn more than ten minimum wages. The lowest levels are seen among yellow (1%), unemployed (5%), students (4%) and those aged 16 to 24 (5%).

Among those who assess the Doria government as excellent or good, 29% always trust the toucan and 8% never believe. Among voters who prefer the PSDB, 25% say they always believe and 33% say they never trust it.

The population’s low confidence in Doria’s statements is measured amidst a war of versions, seen since the beginning of the pandemic, between the toucan and Bolsonaro, regarding vaccines against Covid-19 and effective measures to curb the circulation of the virus.

Despite Bolsonaro accumulating a long list of lying and denial statements about the disease, Doria also had episodes of disproved statements on this subject.

For example, in March announcing Butanvac, a vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute, as the first made with national technology.​ At the time, the sheet revealed that the vaccine was developed in partnership with the Mount Sinai Institute’s Icahn School of Medicine in the United States.

In the announcement of the effectiveness of Coronavac, also manufactured at Butantan using inputs from China, there was confusion. On January 7, Doria advertised 78% effectiveness, but the index referred only to mild cases. Days later, Butantan issued a new report, mentioning the overall effectiveness of 50.38%.

Recently, Doria has insisted on the appropriateness of using Coronavac for the third booster dose in the elderly, something that several experts disagreed with. According to them, applying an additional dose of this vaccine is not enough to generate the necessary protection in the elderly.

The governor also announced measures to ease the quarantine and backtracked in May in light of the increase in cases. While the stay-at-home mantra was recommended, Doria traveled to Miami and Rio de Janeiro, where he was spotted sunbathing without a mask in a hotel pool.

His image as a market leader and his history of changing ideology and positioning also weigh against Doria’s credibility. The most notable case is the conversion of the candidate “BolsoDoria”, aligned with Bolsonaro in 2018, into one of the main political opponents of the president.

There is also Doria’s unfulfilled promise to exercise the function of mayor of the capital for four years – he left office to run for Palácio dos Bandeirantes in 2018, just 1 year and three months after assuming municipal management (there were still 1,000 days left term).

The resistance that the governor now imposes on Geraldo Alckmin, his godfather in politics, within the PSDB, to the point that the former governor prepares his departure from the party, also weighs heavily.