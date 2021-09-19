David Neres scores twice in Ajax massacre 9-0 over Cambuur | international football

It was even pity. In the duel between the current two-time Dutch champion and the winner of the second division last season, the technical difference led Ajax to massacre Cambuur by 9-0, this Saturday, at Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam.
David Neres and Antony celebrate Ajax goal clashing in midair — Photo: EFE/EPA/Olaf Kraak
Best for David Neres. The Brazilian striker revealed by São Paulo was the top scorer of the day. He scored twice. He also gave a pass to compatriot Danilo, 22, revealed by Santos, to make his four minutes after taking the field.
Antony, another who left São Paulo, applauded from the reserve bench. Was spared after shining last Wednesday, by the Champions League, in another rout, by 5-1 against Sporting, in Lisbon. In celebration of one of David Neres’ goals, he didn’t resist and took the field to cheer with his teammate.
Danilo, jersey 9, kneels down and thanks heaven in celebration of Ajax’s goal, in front of David Neres, left, Gravenberch and Blind — Photo: EFE/EPA/Olaf Kraak
Ajax’s tour began at 16 minutes when Timber opened the scoring. Soon after, at 19, Berghuis expanded. Mazraoui made the third, at 29, and David Neres scored his first, the fourth for his team, at 38.
In the second half, a sequence that knocked out Cambuur for good. Tadic, at 15, Daramy, at 19, and Haller, at 22, increased the lead to 7-0. Danilo took the field at 27 and scored his at 31. David Neres closed the account at 39.
And there was still the tenth, in view of so much encouragement from the fans. But Danilo’s kick in stoppage time hit the crossbar.