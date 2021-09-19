Dayane Mello says pawns are being ignorant

Dayane Mello and Valentina Francavilla met in the bathroom of The Farm 13 and took the opportunity to exchange a few words about the game. The model was once again uncomfortable with the posture of some of her colleagues. “The most ridiculous thing is that everyone has forgotten the human side and that is very strong”, commented the pawn.

The former Grande Fratello VIP compared the relationships established within the rural reality with her experience in the Italian reality and stated that, even with the game’s issues, “had a certain complicity” among the participants.

“There wasn’t so much bullshit here, fights, but already [criam] millions of strategies, which is so banal, because it won’t work for you”, said Dayane, who continued talking about his participation in the Grande Fratello VIP: “People were there to have fun, laugh, make small talk. Not here, here it’s just said, told me. It’s so exhausting”, he vented.

Valentina agrees with her friend and says that “Coming here and not enjoying it, not enjoying this experience, it’s not worth anything”. The girl from Santa Catarina emphasizes that the money “it’s a consequence said it all” and that your fellow inmates are “verythe ignorant”.

