Decentralization of health services, with investments from the State, strengthens the SUS in Pará

In Pará, SUS actions reach millions of inhabitants with State government investments“The decentralization of medium and high complexity health services by the Government of Pará, through the State Department of Public Health (Sespa), has contributed to the strengthening of the Unified Health System (SUS) in all regions of Pará” . This is the assessment of the Secretary of State for Public Health, Rômulo Rodovalho, when celebrating, this Sunday (19), the 31 years of regulation of one of the largest public health systems in the world, the SUS.

The SUS was created on May 17, 1988, at the 267th session of the National Constituent Assembly, but it was not until September 19, 1990 that Law 8080/1990, known as the Organic Health Law, which instituted and regulated the actions, was enacted. and health services throughout the Brazilian territory. The SUS is essential to bring health care to the most distant regions of Brazil

Although, 31 years later, there are still difficulties in the areas of financing and management for the effective compliance with article 196 of the Federal Constitution, which determines that “Health is everyone’s right and a duty of the State”, SUS is the only “plan of health” which covers disease prevention, health promotion and recovery, offering everything from a vaccine or simple care in a Basic Health Unit (UBS) to organ transplants, ensuring full, universal and free access for the entire Brazilian population.

The System covers Primary Care, Medium and High Complexities, urgency and emergency services, epidemiological, sanitary and environmental surveillance actions and pharmaceutical assistance.

As an example of actions and services, we highlight the quality control of drinking water, food inspection by the Sanitary Surveillance in supermarkets, cafeterias and restaurants, vaccination campaigns, blood donation, chemotherapy procedures and organ transplants. All Brazilians, in one way or another, use the SUS often without knowing its scope. Romulo Rodovalho, sSecretary of State for Public Health

Participative management – The management of health actions and services must be solidary and participatory between the Union, States and Municipalities, which formalize their agreements at the national level through the Tripartite Inter-Management Commission (CIT), which brings together representatives from the federal, state and municipal spheres. At the state level, management is the responsibility of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission, which brings together state and municipal managers.

With regard to social control, which is also essential to oversee the actions and services of the SUS, within the states there is the State Health Council, composed of 50% of entities representing users, 25% of representatives of health workers and 25% of managers. Within the municipalities, there is the Municipal Health Council, with the same form of composition.

Over more than three decades, the SUS continues to be essential for users, health workers and managers committed to public health and the well-being of the population, having played a fundamental role in fighting the Covid-9 pandemic, both in care to patients affected by the disease, as in mass vaccination, due to the experience acquired by states and municipalities over the 48 years of the National Immunization Program (PNI). Hospital Regional Abelardo Santos, which offers medium and high complexity services in the Metropolitan Region of Belém

Investments – In Pará, the State government’s commitment to the health of the population can be seen in the numerous investments in all regions, especially in high complexity, gradually reducing the need for the population to move to the capital in search of access to more treatments. complex.

“Considering that high complexity is the responsibility of the states, our objective is precisely to decentralize, increasingly, procedures of this nature to the most distant municipalities, with the construction of regional hospitals and expansion of services in existing hospital units”, he pointed out Romulus Turbot.

As an example of these investments, Secretary Rômulo Rodovalho mentioned the implementation of the Regional Hospital of Baixo Tocantins Santa Rosa, in Abaetetuba, a reference in pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, cardiology, internal medicine and orthopedics for 11 municipalities in the region; the Tapajós Regional Hospital, in Itaituba (Southwest of Pará), with services in the areas of medical clinic, surgical clinic, pediatrics and gynecology and obstetrics, benefiting the population of Itaituba and five other municipalities in the region, and the General Public Hospital of Castelo dos Sonhos (District of Altamira), a reference in pediatrics, orthopedics, gynecology and obstetrics and surgical and medical clinics, also serving the population of the district of Cachoeira da Serra and the surrounding indigenous villages. In the Northeast region, the Regional dos Caetés is a reference in traumatology and general surgery

He also mentioned the Regional Hospital of Castanhal, a reference in traumatology and oncology for 49 municipalities, and the Regional Hospital of Caetés, in Capanema, also in the Northeast, a reference in traumatology and general surgery for 16 municipalities.

Despite being installed in Belém (in the district of Icoaraci), the Dr. Abelardo Santos Regional Hospital, for exactly two years, has been serving the population of the Metropolitan Region, Tocantins and Archipelago do Marajó, with medium and high complexity services, reaching 3 .5 million inhabitants. “We cannot forget that the HRAS was essential in the care of serious cases of Covid-19, alleviating the burden of the UPAs (Emergency Care Units), at the peak of the pandemic in the Metropolitan Region of Belém”, reiterated the secretary of Public Health.

Primary attention – Primary Health Care (PHC) is the first level of care in the area and is characterized by a set of health actions at the individual and collective levels, covering health promotion and protection, disease prevention, diagnosis , treatment, rehabilitation, harm reduction and health maintenance. Regional Hospital of Itaituba, in Southwest Pará, was also essential during the peaks of the Covid-19 pandemic

The main gateway to SUS is the Basic Health Unit, which may, in case of urgency or emergency, be admitted through an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) or emergency room. “It is very important that PHC works well, working on disease prevention and health promotion, so that medium and high complexity services are intended for the most complicated cases that cannot be resolved in Primary Care. Therefore, the municipal manager is responsible for organizing and maintaining quality Primary Care services”, added Rômulo Rodovalho.

“The State government is doing its part, investing in new services in all regions of Pará and supporting and advising the 144 municipalities in the development of actions to promote health, prevent and control diseases and in the health care of users of the SUS”, guaranteed the owner of Sespa.