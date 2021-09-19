Desired by Palmeiras, Diego Costa and Hulk join forces at Atlético

Atletico-MG’s main stars, despite not having much time to work together, striker Hulk and Diego Costa rocked the net this Saturday (18), in a 3-0 victory over Sport, taking the team from Minas Gerais to 45 points in the Brazilian Championship, and showed a “business card” to Palmeiras, a club with which they have flirted and which, on Tuesday (21), will be an opponent in the semifinals of the Libertadores.

In the case of Hulk, who scored 21 goals for Galo in 2021, a trip with his family to Allianz Parque, in Alviverde’s 3-1 victory over Mirassol, at the beginning of 2020, led to his being hired by the São Paulo club. by many as “a matter of time”. Out of the country since 2005, when he left Vitória-BA to join Japanese football, the Paraíbano never hid his desire to play again in Brazil one day.

However, without a financial agreement between the parties, the relationship was nothing more than friendship. Having to mop up expenses and avoid swelling the payroll, the São Paulo club ended the conversations and “opened doors” so that Atlético-MG could win the competition with Portuguese and Turks for the shirt 7. And what a stroke of master of Galo!

Diego Costa

Without acting since December, when he terminated with Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, Diego Costa was another one who showed a desire to return to the country to build history. An assumed Palmeirense, the 19 shirt also entered Alviverde’s agenda, but, as happened with Hulk, the request was considered too high by the board.

Behind the scenes, it is also said that the injuries suffered by Diego in recent years were also fundamental for Palestra not to exert extra strength to sign the 32-year-old from Sergipe.

On August 14, after being seduced by Atlético-MG’s project, Diego Costa hit the hammer with the miners and decided to land in Minas Gerais to try to become Massa’s idol, as he did for Chelsea-ING and Atlético de Madrid. SPEC.

In yesterday’s victory over Sport-PE, Costa completed four games for Galo and scored his second goal, the first in Belo Horizonte. The goal was even the 200th goal for the club in Mineirão, since the stadium was renovated to host the 2014 World Cup.

Confrontation for Libertadores

The first confrontation between Minas Gerais and São Paulo, for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, is scheduled for next Tuesday (21), starting at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The second and decisive, in turn, will take place a week later, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.