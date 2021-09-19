Did you see? Ministry of Agriculture monitors cases of ‘black urine disease’

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) informed that all notified cases and under investigation of Haff’s disease, known as ‘black urine’, are being monitored by the Ministry of Health’s epidemiology teams in cooperation with the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories (LFDA/RS) it’s the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina (IFSC).

This was the most read news about agriculture on the Canal Rural website. Check below, this and other articles that were featured in the week.

5th Agricultural entrepreneur and family die in plane crash in Piracicaba

O farmer Celso Silveira Mello Filho, shareholder and brother of the president of the Cosan Board of Directors, Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello, died this Tuesday morning, 14, victim of a plane crash. The plane, model King Air 360, prefix PS-CSM, owned by CSM Agropecuária, of which Mello Filho was CEO, crashed in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Read the article here.

4th Government anticipates and issues MP authorizing direct sale of ethanol

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, issued a Provisional Measure that aims to anticipate the applicability of the innovations recently introduced by MP No. 1.063, of August 11, 2021, which allows for the direct sale of ethanol and makes the so-called “guardianship to the flag” more flexible. , in addition to including the ethanol production or marketing cooperative and the ethanol trading company (ECE) in the marketing chain, so that they can also sell ethanol directly to the retailer. Understand.

3rd Embrapa: baru tree is a valuable alternative for crop-livestock-forest integration

Baruzeiro, a native tree from the Cerrado, is one of the most promising native fruit species for planting in integrated crop-livestock-forest (ILPF) systems, according to Embrapa. Currently, eucalyptus is the most used genus in these systems in which crops of grain, trees and herds are produced in the same space. However, the baruzeiro has an advantage: in addition to wood, the tree produces a valuable seed. See more here.

2nd Rain and La Niña in September? Check the weather forecast for the month

September is a month that generates great expectations for most rural producers in Brazil. It is the period that marks the return of the rains and the beginning of planting the 2021/2022 summer crop. Last year, due to the ongoing La Niña, the rains were delayed and in many parts of Central Brazil they only came in November, which also pushed forward the corn second crop planting window, which in the last cycle was severely affected. by climatic adversities.

This year, we should also have delays in the rainfall regime in the main producing areas in the country, but it is expected that it will not be something as serious as last year. See the full preview here.

1st Ministry of Agriculture monitors cases of ‘black urine disease’

The Map guides the population to pay attention when buying fish, in general. Marketed fish, shellfish and crustaceans must bear the seal of the official inspection bodies. Products identified by the inspection stamp on the label enable traceability of their origin, which makes them safe.