Director of Anvisa says Flamengo and Corinthians were not careful – 09/19/2021

Corinthians and Flamengo signed Premier League reinforcements, with Willian returning to the club that revealed him, while Andreas Pereira arrived in Gávea on loan from Manchester United, and in the cases of both clubs the players failed to comply with quarantine as they arrived directly from England, country that is on the Brazilian government’s restriction list for health issues related to the pandemic. Therefore, they were notified, and the Corinthians fan was prevented from playing against Atlético-GO to respect the isolation period.

In an interview with Mauro Cezar Pereira on the program divided, of UOL Channel, Alex Campos, director of Anvisa, assesses whether the clubs are somehow to blame for the situations of Willian and Andreas Pereira and exempts them, pointing out that the mistake was made by the athletes, but demands greater attention, especially with the fact of Corinthians and Flamengo are the two most popular clubs in the country.

“I have no doubt that we have a chain of responsibilities, there is no doubt, I mentioned original sin here, the original sin was William and Andreas, they signed two documents, signed one at the origin, before boarding, then they arrived and they were approached by Anvisa, they signed a sanitary control term, then they signed it in their own hand, saying they would do the isolation. Now, a Legal Entity, a company, a sports institution, someone who, I bring you an example, is a businessman, do you have a business, do you take care of the image of your business, do you take care of the image of your brand, and you don’t oversee it?”, he asks.

“Aren’t you aware that this could imply the brand image or the image of that organization? By the way, we’re talking about the biggest organizations in Brazilian sport. So it’s like that, I’m not even saying that these football clubs are exactly to blame, but I think everyone has a part in this, because we are talking about a pandemic,” he adds.

The director explains that both players will have to respond to administrative proceedings, cites the care of Olympic delegations in relation to doping athletes and expects a more effective participation of clubs so that new cases do not occur like those of the two athletes that were notified by Anvisa for failing to comply with the sanitary measure.

“The original sin was committed by the players, it’s their fault, they’re going to answer the sanitary administrative process, they’re going to answer to the Federal Police, now, I regret that the football teams, knowing these strict protocols and the clashes that we are in living, they are not aware of their players’ compliance with the rules,” says Campos.

“Everyone has to participate, I think that putting the blame on the team is too much, but to say that they could not have participated in this process would also be very naive”, he concludes.

