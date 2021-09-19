Dishwater for watering crops: science provides alternatives for agriculture to survive with drought and water crisis | Agribusiness

Do you think it is possible to irrigate the plantation with water from the crockery without damaging the crop? Or have a system that decides when it’s time to water or not? These two actions already exist as measures that can help farmers save water and prepare for the dry season.

Drought will make food even more expensive; understand

Discover why agro-growth doesn’t stop hunger from increasing

After the frosts, the drought is the new villain for farming and was one of the main reasons for agriculture to be a negative highlight in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 2nd quarter of 2021, with a 2.8% decline. This is after successive quarters of growth, even at the height of the pandemic.

But, this “new villain” is not that new. In 2020, the drought was the main climatic event that caused the producer to activate rural insurance, equivalent to just over 60% of indemnities.

This scenario should only get worse. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in August, concluded that the global temperature could rise by 1.5°C to 2°C this century. As a consequence, in agriculture, there should be a reduction in productivity and difficulty in planning harvests.

And for those who think that the drought is only in the sertão, the lack of rain has also affected other large producing regions, such as São Paulo and Minas Gerais, harming crops such as coffee, which should have a 21% drop in production, according to the Institute Brazilian Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Agro uses technology sent to Mars to treat the soil

Here are some technologies that can help the producer:

Much of the Brazilian water goes to agriculture. It is estimated that irrigation of crops take 49.8% of the total available for use in reservoirs, according to the Atlas of Irrigation of March this year by the National Water Agency (ANA).

This asset allows planting throughout the year, including in places of water scarcity in Brazil, which is among the ten countries with the largest area equipped for irrigation.

See how irrigation is applied in the country

Despite being a good solution, a lot of water can be wasted if watering is not done correctly. To minimize this impact, researcher at the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP) Alan Kardek developed the IrrigoSystem, which is a sensor-based irrigation system installed in the field, which measure the electrical parameters of the soil and thus the moisture in it.

2 of 6 IrrigoSystem programs irrigation based on soil moisture. — Photo: Disclosure IrrigoSystem IrrigoSystem programs irrigation based on soil moisture. — Photo: Disclosure IrrigoSystem

The device runs on solar energy and sends data wirelessly to the producer’s computer, regardless of the internet connection. On the computer, the farmer must have software installed that will show the land information such as humidity, salinity and temperature in real time.

As a result, irrigation only takes place when the soil is in need of water.

“It helps to save water because it doesn’t use it improperly. Most producers irrigate without using a technique to calculate which water depth they have to supply, and even calculating, it is not so easy to do the math without the season, because it depends on weather conditions, soil type…”, says Kardek.

The technology has not yet reached the market, but when it does, the researcher estimates that the value will be up to R$5,000 per season, considering that, in a uniform soil, one season may be enough for farming.

Another technology that can help save water is use of biowater or greywater, which are those generated by washing dishes and clothes, for example, to water the plantation. But be careful, it’s not just about throwing the dirty water on the plant, it has to be treated before.

The project was developed by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) in the semiarid region and is already being applied by more than 20 farmers, according to researcher Roseli Freire de Melo.

She explains that the producer needs to set up a system at home that throws this water into a filter, which will treat it and then pump the water back to the plantation. See the picture below.

3 of 6 See how a filter to reuse gray water is assembled — Photo: Daniel Ivanaskas / G1 See how a filter to reuse gray water is assembled — Photo: Daniel Ivanaskas / G1

According to Roseli, the treatment of this water prevents contamination of the water table, in addition to resulting in a nutritious solution for the plant.

However, there is a limitation on how many liters the family uses. Therefore, it only serves a small plantation area.

For this reason, she believes that this methodology can be practiced in an integrated manner with a production cistern or underground dam (see below).

She points out that you cannot use black water, which is the toilet, in the system.

4 of 6 Gray water reuse system assembled by Embrapa Semiárido — Photo: Disclosure / Embrapa Gray water reuse system assembled by Embrapa Semiárido — Photo: Disclosure / Embrapa

If I haven’t fallen from the sky, look on the ground

Underground water is the great agribusiness secret for maintaining large productions in periods of drought, as it does not vary in climate, according to João Alberto Diniz, a researcher at the Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM) and head of the Hydrogeology and Exploration Division.

The only problem with this source is that it has limited use and may end, explains.

There are 2 types of underground water according to the researcher:

water table : shallower, subject to atmospheric pressure;

: shallower, subject to atmospheric pressure; aquifer: deeper, has a higher pressure than atmosphere and is protected from drought.

These waters can be accessed by springs, when they reach the surface, or by digging wells. To build one, the farmer needs a grant from the state management agency, yet it is estimated that there are 5 times more wells than the 350,000 registered in the country.

In addition to these waters accumulating naturally, there is a technique that can reinforce the supply in the soil, it is the underground dam, which, according to the researcher at Embrapa Roseli, comes to increase water availability so that the producer can be sure that he will harvest what he has planted.

The concept of an underground dam is to store rainwater inside the ground, preventing it from going to streams, for example, after it is absorbed.

To prevent this natural path, the producer must dig the soil up to its impermeable layer, where he will place a plastic sheet forming a wall that prevents the water from following its cycle. See the picture below.

5 of 6 Underground dam allows the accumulation of rainwater all year round — Photo: Daniel Ivanaskas / Arte G1 Underground dam allows to accumulate rainwater all year round — Photo: Daniel Ivanaskas / Arte G1

With this, the underground water will supply the planting through the roots, preventing it from dying even without rain or irrigation.

For the dam to work, it must be built in areas close to rivers and, preferably, on a slope.

The farmer needs to request technical assistance to build the structure and can spend up to R$6,000. But, on the other hand, it can last 40 years and, when the water is already in lesser quantity in the ground, the producer can build a well to access it.

6 of 6 View of the surface of a plantation above the underground dam — Photo: Divulgação / Embrapa View of the surface of a plantation above the underground dam — Photo: Divulgação / Embrapa

Techniques for reducing water use are not only useful for those who deal with plantations, cattle raising also has methodologies that can make the producer save, above all, money.

“When we think about animal production, a key factor to have water efficiency is to ensure proper nutrition for the animals. There is a direct relationship between what the animal eats and what it drinks water. And good nutrition means the animal drinking water in the amount it needs”, explains Julio Palhares, a researcher at Embrapa Agropecuária.

Diets with excess salt, protein or a dry pasture make the animal drink more water so it can digest the food.

In addition to feed, using techniques that promote well-being can also make it consume less water, in the case of shadow offer, whether natural, through trees, or artificial, with some installation.

You can also save through cleaning of facilities and equipment used in creation. The researcher recommends scraping the floor before washing, so you will use less water. Only in this action, the estimate is that the economy is around 30%.

If the breeder adopts this measure and also uses a pressurized water hose, the number rises from 50% to 70%.

For the researcher, the 1st step to control water use is to know how to relate to it, what are the consumptions and how much. For that, he recommends the installation of hydrometers, equipment that allows the producer to know how much water he is using.