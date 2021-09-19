Doctors advising the Ministry of Health threaten to step down | National Newspaper

Twenty capitals and the Federal District decided to maintain vaccination against Covid for adolescents without comorbidities. Specialists who advise the Ministry of Health threaten collective resignation if the federal government continues to oppose the vaccination of this group.

The Federal District government even announced that it would not expand the vaccination of teenagers, but later decided to continue and lowered the age to 13 years.

“I’m very happy because, like this, it’s a moment that everyone is waiting for, to vaccinate”, says Gabriela Cardoso Ferreira.

In São Paulo, almost 90% of teenagers have already been vaccinated.

Porto Velho resumed the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities against Covid. Salvador and Manaus followed in the same direction: they ignored the Ministry of Health’s guidance and returned to immunize the group this Saturday.

In all, 20 capitals and the Federal District decided to continue vaccinating adolescents. Age groups depend on the stock of available doses.

Goiânia, João Pessoa and Macapá follow the Ministry of Health’s indication: interrupt the vaccination. Teresina, Curitiba and Cuiabá have not yet started to vaccinate this public.

Doctors who advise the Ministry of Health met on Friday (17) and announced that they will leave their positions in the Technical Chamber if Minister Marcelo Queiroga does not back down on the guidance to suspend vaccination of teenagers. Scientists and researchers say they were not consulted and that the Ministry of Health used wrong data.

In a technical note, the ministry said that the World Health Organization does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, which is not true. The WHO guideline is that the vaccine be applied to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old when vaccination coverage is high in priority groups.

The infectologist Francisco Oliveira Junior, from Hospital Emílio Ribas, says that the vaccination of teenagers has already proven to be efficient and necessary in Brazil and worldwide.

“When assessing the risk versus benefit of the vaccine, this is largely favorable to the continuity of vaccination, not only considering the individual effect, the individual protection provided by this vaccine for adolescents, but mainly the collective effect of increasing protection community, expanding the percentage of people vaccinated and contributing to the achievement of collective immunity”, he explains.

The infectologist and president of the Immunization Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, said that the Ministry of Health needs to go back.