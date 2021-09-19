Dog with ‘death smell’ is saved after getting a collar stuck to the skin; VIDEO | Santos and Region

After being adopted surrounded by insects, with exposed wounds, lines tying her hind legs and a collar stuck to her skin due to the lack of grooming, a female dog was treated by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Viva Bicho Santos, on the São Paulo coast. Images obtained by G1 show the animal’s grooming process and how it looked after adoption. (See the images above)

The bitch Daisy, a mix of the Shih-tzu and Poodle breeds, was adopted on September 11th. According to the President of the NGO Viva Bicho, Marilucy Pereira, the NGO was taking action in the México 70 neighborhood, in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, vaccinating animals belonging to the region’s residents. A lady arrived at the scene reporting that she was from the neighboring neighborhood, Vila Margarida, and that she was taking her dog to be vaccinated, however, the state of the animal scared the team.

According to Marilucy, the dog had a lot of fur with various knots and insects, was very dirty and “smell of death”. “As soon as she arrived, I saw the state of the animal. I talked to her, asked her to donate to us, as she needed care. She said the last clipping had taken place a year ago. I don’t forget the smell, it was a smell of death”, he says.

After a conversation, the woman agreed to donate the dog, who was taken to care at the headquarters of Viva Bicho, in Santos. The president of the NGO reports that, when she was taken by the collar, Margarida felt pain and had difficulty walking, but the team did not understand why. However, when examining it, it was possible to see that the collar was stuck to the dog’s skin and caused several open wounds.

The animal had to be sedated, as it could not bear the pain of the procedure, due to the numerous knots and wounds. During grooming, the team found a line that was intertwined between the hind legs, which explains the difficulty in walking. After removing the object, they found that there were more open and contaminated wounds.

“At first, it was a common cut, but when we started treating it, we saw the seriousness of the problem. She was sedated for three hours because the grooming took that time and she felt a lot of pain”, she explains.

In addition to the external problems, Margarida was very underweight and was diagnosed with severe inflammation in the intestine and uterus, caused by poor diet, requiring surgery to treat the inflammation, which has not yet been performed due to the dog’s condition. “Now she can’t do [a cirurgia], if not she doesn’t resist. So we are taking care with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs until she is able to operate”, she says.

After three hours, the animal’s hair was removed and the wounds began to be treated. With no insects crawling over her body or objects hurting her skin, Daisy proved to be a docile and playful bitch.

“She is very docile, she is no longer in pain in relation to her wounds, so she is super happy, happy and playful. Now we are going to take care of it and forward it to the donation. Every animal needs treatment, whether it’s a mutt, or a breed, he needs someone who has a mental and financial balance to take care of the animal. We need these two balances”, he explains.

In the video above, you can see the dog playing with the NGO team. Now, she is waiting to be in physical condition to undergo surgery and, after being fully recovered, will be put up for adoption.

“This is our goal. Save the animal. Viva Bicho is focused on rescuing animals that need help and treatment. So, the rescue is done with the hope of taking care of them and sending them to a safe home”, he concludes.

