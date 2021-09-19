Economic team tries to lock Bolsa Família in R$ 300 with new IOF – 18/09/2021 – Market

When formulating the increase in the IOF (Financial Operations Tax), the economic team sought to create a kind of barrier to increase the Bolsa Família to a maximum of R$300. taller.

According to a member of the Ministry of Economy, the tax increase was calculated to enable a gain in revenue and increase the number of beneficiaries of the program from 14 million to 17 million, readjusting the average benefit per family from R$190 to R$300 in November and December this year. Therefore, there would be no room for a more intense expansion of the benefit.

The tax increase generated a negative reaction from market agents. As the measure reinforces the Bolsa Família only this year, there are fears that the government will be forced to maintain the tax increase in 2022 if this is the only way to find funds for the program.

Faced with complaints from the financial market, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) went on to say that the tax readjustment was a “temporary legal technicality”, according to interlocutors.

The minister argues that the expansion of the program in November and December requires an expense of R$1.6 billion and that the Fiscal Responsibility Law requires the government to indicate compensation for this expense. The increase in the IOF, however, should generate a revenue gain of R$ 2.14 billion.

According to technicians from the ministry, even if tax collection is increasing due to the resumption of economic activity, the government is obliged to create this compensation.

According to a component of the ministry, the strategy prevents the government from seeking stronger expansions in the value of the program, renamed Auxílio Brasil. As the average benefit will be R$300 in November and December, the assessment is that this amount will be maintained in 2022.

To make this value viable next year, however, the government depends on some measures. In addition to approving the provisional measure that restructures the Bolsa Família, it will be necessary to make room in the Budget with a limitation in the payment of precatório — government debts recognized by the courts and without the possibility of appeal.

In addition, the new spending will also need a source of compensation in 2022. For that, the government hopes that Congress will approve the taxation of dividends, included in the Income Tax reform. The text was approved by the Chamber and is pending approval by the Senate.

The new IOF rates will be valid in the period between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2021. According to Guedes’ team, there is no plan for the readjustment to be maintained next year.

The plan raises the annual IOF tax rate from 1.5% to 2.04% for legal entities. This represents an increase in the daily rate from 0.0041% to 0.00559%.

In the case of individuals, the annual rate goes from 3% to 4.08%. The daily rate, therefore, rises from 0.0082% to 0.01118%.