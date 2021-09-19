eFootball received package that costs 39.99 euros and can be used in November • Eurogamer.pt

Konami has finally revealed how it plans to monetize the free eFootball, the series that until now was known as PES.

Through digital stores, Konami has made the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack available for pre-booking, but advises that this great item promotion cannot be used until November 11, 2021, even if you purchase it on launch day.

The big attraction promoted by Konami here is the Opportunities Businesses, an opportunity to hire 16 players with an exclusive design. Among the players are Lionel Messi, Neymar, Takefusa Kubo, Ansu Fati, Dayot Upamecano, Marcus Rashford and Jonathan dos Santos.

The information states that “by pre-booking this product, you will receive 2 additional Opportunity Deals for a total of 8,” but you will only be able to use them from November 11th, while the 2800 eFootball Coins pack can only be used from November 11th onwards. November 18th.

eFootball will hit digital stores on September 30, being described as a kind of demo that will receive content over the months, many of them free and others paid, to become more robust.

At launch, eFootball will allow you to play only with Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Bayern and Manchester United, an initial period during which there will be no paid elements and only a few game modes.

In autumn, the game will be cross-playing between consoles and PC, at launch it will only cross-play with the two generations of consoles, and a new team-building mode is expected where you take your team and participate in a competitive league.

In winter, Konami will implement support for controllers in the mobile version, full cross-play across all platforms, even for those who play on mobile with controllers, and will host professional and amateur eSports tournaments.