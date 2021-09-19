Ellen DeGeneres says Kim Kardashian’s son wears fake gold chain and gets ‘ear tugged’ from socialite – Monet

+



Try talking about someone in the Kardashian family using a fake product so you can see what happens. Ellen DeGeneres tested it and risked her life by saying this. Joking aside, the gaffe with Kim Kardashian left the presenter momentarily without reaction.

The hilarious moment came during Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the presenter’s talk show, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. Showing a photo of the socialite’s youngest son, Psalm (2 years old), Elle DeGeneres is impressed by the size of the seemingly golden accessory. “He wears this giant fake chain around his neck,” says the presenter, who is immediately interrupted by the 40-year-old socialite. “Wait, did you say fake?” he asks.

The audience goes wild with the situation and the presenter makes a face of someone who did not expect that reaction (see above). DeGeneres then insists, laughing: “Is it fake?” Again, Kardashian proves to be quick to counter: “It’s not!” Ellen DeGeneres explains: “My God, it’s huge! How can he keep his head up?! It looks like a fighter’s belt”. The scene follows with Kim reaffirming the veracity of PSalm’s accessory a few more times. See below from 4:19:

During her participation in the program, the socialite said that each of the four children has a totally different personality and that it is difficult to reconcile everything. The youngest ostentatious Psalm, for example, is a fan of jewelry and the movie ‘Cars’; 8-year-old North listens to Black Sabbath and wears fake tattoos; Saint, aged 5, loves video games; and 3-year-old Chicago loves everything about a princess.

Kim Kardashian with four children (Photo: Instagram)

At another point in the talk on the talk show, DeGeneres asked Kim if she would like more children: “You’re not having another baby. You don’t want more, do you?”

“Yeah, no, I don’t think so,” replied the businesswoman, smiling. “Yes, I think that’s enough for me. I have a lot of kids. That’s enough.”

Kanye West, North West and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

All the children of the socialite with rapper Kanye West have one thing in common, says PageSix: they wear gold necklaces (originals) with their own names written in gothic font.