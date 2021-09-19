Emirates to hire 3,000 crew and 500 airport employees – Radar Contact

William Dotto Emirates to hire 3,000 crew and 500 airport employees

Supporting the planned increase in its operations, Emirates, the main airline of the UAE, has started a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees for its main hub, located in Dubai, for the next six months.

The positions offered are for Dubai, with employees working on the front line, in contact with the customer. Both types of positions available provide opportunities for friendly, lively and hard-working people to meet and interact with the world as ambassadors for the Emirates brand.

Candidates interested in working with the airline as a cabin crew or airport services agent can access more details about the job requirements and apply at www.emiratesgroupcareers.com.

Emirates has gradually resumed its flight network, in line with the relaxation of travel restrictions around the world.





In recent months, the airline has been rehiring pilots, cabin crew and other operational staff who were laid off when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year.

Today, the airline offers flights to more than 120 cities, representing 90% of its network before the pandemic, and plans to restore 70% of its capacity by the end of the year, including the return of its Airbus A380 aircraft.

One of the most dynamic global cities, Dubai also stood out in terms of pandemic response, thanks to its strong leadership and public and private sector cooperation.

The rapid implementation of the vaccination campaign in Dubai and the clarity of the protocols adopted for the pandemic allowed for the swift and safe reopening of the city to international tourism and business travelers in July 2020.

The Emirati city continues to attract people from all over the world with its welcoming culture, tax exemption and leading infrastructure for housing, work and recreation.

