Emmy 2021 is this Sunday; see nominees, favorites, who deserves to win and series trailers | Pop & Art

The 2021 Emmy takes place this Sunday (19), in Los Angeles, with a presentation by Cedric the Entertainer. The public is still limited by the pandemic.
This year, Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” top the full list of nominations, with 24 each.
HBO, with the help of the HBO Max platform, leads the nominations, with 130 citations in total. Close behind comes Netflix, with 129. In third place came Disney+, only two years in business, with 71 nominations.
On the 11th and 12th, some of the awards have already been handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, with secondary and more technical categories.
With that, “The queen’s gambit” reaches the main prize with nine statuettes. “The Mandalorian” took seven. “The Crown”, the other nominations leader in 2021, won four.
See the nominees in the main categories, who deserved to win and who has more chances in each of them:
- “The Boys”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Pose”
- “This Is Us”
Will win: “The Crown”
Deserves to win: “The Mandalorian”
- “Black-ish”
- “Snake Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “Hacks”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Pen15”
- “Ted Lasso”
Will win: “Ted Lasso”
Deserves to win: “Ted Lasso”
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
Will win: “The Queen’s Gambit”
Deserves to win: “I May Destroy You”
- Uzo Fertilizer – “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
- Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”
- Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”
Will win: Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
Deserves to win: Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”
Mj Rodriguez of ‘Pose’ on the 71st Emmy red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (22) — Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
- Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”
- Rege-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”
- Billy Porter – “Pose”
- Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”
Will win: Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”
Deserves to win: Billy Porter – “Pose”
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”
- Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
- Emerald Fennell – “The Crown”
- Madeline Brewer – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Will win: Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
Deserves to win: Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”
Supporting actor in drama series
- Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”
- John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”
- Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”
- OT Fagbenle -, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Max Minghella – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”
- Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”
Will win: Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”
Deserves to win: Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”
Actress in comedy series
- Aidy Bryant – “Shrill”
- Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
- Allison Janney – “Mom”
- Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”
- Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Will win: Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Deserves to win: Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
- Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
- William H. Macy – “Shameless”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson – “Kenan”
Will win: Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Deserves to win: Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Hannah Einbinder -“Hacks”
- Aidy Bryant – “SNL”
- Kate McKinnon – “SNL”
- Cecily Strong – “SNL”
- Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
- Rosie Perez – “The Flight Attendant”
Will win: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Deserves to win: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – “Hacks”
- Kenan Thompson – “SNL”
- Bowen Yang – “SNL”
- Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
- Brendan Hunt – “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Swift – “Ted Lasso”
- Paul Reiser – “The Kominsky Method”
Will win: Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
Deserves to win: Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
Actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
- Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”
- Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”
Will win: Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”
Deserves to win: Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
Actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”
- Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”
- Ewan McGregor – “Halston”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton”
Will win: Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”
Deserves to win: Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton”
