Empire: Cora kisses and bites José Alfredo: “Stroke me again”

In the next chapters of Empire, Blush (Marjorie Estiano) will follow Cristina (Leandra Leal) on her niece’s graduation day. The evil one will see the girl going to Maria Isis’ (Marina Ruy Barbosa) apartment and will soon understand that José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is hiding in the place.

Right after Cristina leaves the place, Cora goes to press the doorbell. The Commander will suspect that it is the heiress who forgot something and will open the door. Upon seeing Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral), the shrew will surprise him with a forceful kiss and a bite.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“You are crazy? Open that door, you crazy! Venomous snake”, will affirm the protagonist. “Calls at me that I fawn. If I’m a snake, why did I bite you and you didn’t fall hard?”, will ask Cora. “I’m immune to your poison, you don’t knock me down”, will rebut Zé.

“I’m going to knock you down on the bed. It chokes me again that I love feeling your fingers on my neck. Come this time you don’t escape or I’ll tell everyone you’re alive”, will threaten Cora, photographing the commander.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.