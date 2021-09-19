Empire – Saturday Chapter (18/09): Cristina tries to talk about her trip to Switzerland

THE Globe shows this Saturday, 18/09, another chapter of the soap opera Empire. Check the summary

Cristina tries to talk about the trip to Switzerland. José Alfredo lists possible enemies. Maria Marta demands that Cristina resign from Império and asks her to send a message to José Alfredo.

Erika bribes Lorraine and makes a date with her. Robertão reflects on a work proposal. Amanda presents Leonardo. Maurílio tries to gain the trust of Maria Marta’s children.

Merival says that Cristina cannot be removed from the Empire. Reginaldo tells Otoniel that he’s not leaving. Jurema tells Tuane about Reginaldo’s return.

Vicente arranges a meeting with Clara. José Alfredo and Josué talk about Silviano. Du and João Lucas talk to Maria Marta.

Empire

Where: at Globo

When: From Monday to Saturday, after Jornal Nacional

Schedule: 9:35 pm