Escalating gas prices lead judge-foranos to look for other options

Cooking meals at home has been more difficult for Brazilians and not just because of the price of food. The amount charged for LPG, cooking gas, also soared in the country, significantly impacting the income of several families. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between January and September this year, the average price of a 13 kg cylinder in Juiz de Fora increased by around 27%. At the beginning of the year, the consumer paid, on average, R$ 73.75, today the product costs R$ 93.58, with a maximum price reaching R$ 110.

This scenario of constant increase has led many Brazilians to look for alternatives. Maria Aparecida de Souza, a resident of Bairro Santa Cruz, started cooking with a wood stove for over a month. The increase in the price of gas was the main factor for this change, as their income is not enough to cover this expense. “Either you buy gas or you eat, because everything is expensive. Now you can cook beans, make rice, make coffee. But gas is needed, it’s not every day that we have time to use firewood.”

To light the stove, Maria Aparecida needs to look for sticks in a forest near her house. In addition, the smoke that comes from the wood burning process spreads throughout the house, making it harmful to health. “If I had more resources I would go back to the gas, but I would need it to go down more.”

Understand the price of gas

The price of a gas cylinder in Brazil is made up of four components: the cost amount paid to Petrobras (48.4%), taxes (15.1%), and the amount paid to resellers and distributors (36.5% ). The increase of more than 30% in the price of LPG in the last year in the country was basically caused by two factors: the jump from BRL 27.51 to BRL 46.96 in the cost price charged by Petrobras and the increase in almost 30% in the amount allocated to resellers.

In an interview with Tribuna, the president of the National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Sindigás), Sérgio Bandeira, explained that the price of LPG is free and the variation occurs mainly due to the change in the values ​​practiced by distributors and resellers. “You will find in the same neighborhood, in the same city, differences between R$ 5 and R$ 15 from one cylinder to another. The consumer, in the gas market, has complete freedom of choice. It plays an important role in the competitive pressures in this sector. The recommendation is that, with each purchase, the customer chooses the reseller that will be able to serve him best and also consider the cost issue.”

How to save

To reduce the impact of increases, it is important that the consumer, on a daily basis, create a savings routine. The coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Ricardo Teixeira, advises families to monitor how much gas they are using to prepare food. This control should contain information as to what food was cooked, how long it took and what was the firepower used. “Having this survey, you can focus on making foods that cost less, making a difference at the end of the month. Doing this monitoring, very simple, you make the cylinder last two, three and even five days. And if it lasts another five days a month, in 12 months you’ve gained two months of savings.”

Other simple tips can also contribute to greater savings, such as cooking with the pan closed so that the energy concentration consumes less gas, using a pressure cooker whenever necessary, as it speeds up cooking, and letting the food soak, such as rice, peas, beans and chickpeas to reduce cooking time. Another guideline is to optimize the use of the oven, preparing food in sequence, in addition to choosing to cover the food with aluminum to concentrate the heat. It is also necessary to constantly check if the stove flame is blue to avoid excessive consumption and always keep the stove burners clean.

Electric energy x cooking gas

Betting on electricity may seem like a good alternative to minimize the effects of the gas surge. However, a comparison made by Sindigás, with data from Juiz de Fora, shows that, in two daily situations analyzed, consuming electricity is more expensive.

First situation: A cake recipe, which lasts an average of thirty minutes in the oven, made with gas equipment, costs the consumer R$0.41. If the electric oven is used to bake the cake for the same amount of time, the expense will be twice as high, totaling R$0.84.

Second situation: An oven rice recipe spends, on average, R$0.31 on a gas oven, while an electric oven spends R$0.63, more than double.

Prices higher than the national average

According to a survey carried out by Procon, in the first week of September, one hundred LPG deposits were identified in Juiz de Fora. The lowest sale price, with on-site pickup, was R$80 in a warehouse located in Bairro São Pedro. The highest selling price for the same product was R$105, in warehouses in the Bandeirantes and Santa Cruz districts. The survey shows that, comparing the prices of Juiz de Fora with the data from the ANP survey, it is possible to verify that, in the city, the prices charged are higher than the national and state averages.

Procon did not identify the practice of abusive prices in the deposits that were part of the sample, but if the consumer identifies a deposit charging much higher than those presented in the survey, it is important to report it to the agency. The Consumer Protection Code provides that the supplier may suffer sanctions in case of raising the values ​​without just cause.

Care when buying the product

In addition to the price, when buying a product, it is important to also keep an eye on the certification, so as not to run the risk of purchasing an illegal product. The supervisor of Studies and Research at Procon-JF, Gisele Zaquini, advises consumers to always buy gas from authorized resellers. “For this, it is necessary to pay attention to the gas canister, which must have the distributors’ logo. In the case of home sales, it is important to verify that the gas transport vehicle has the distributor’s identification and telephone number. It is also worth noting if the delivery person wears a uniform. It is also necessary to observe if the cylinder is sealed, if it has the manufacturer’s mark in high relief, the label with instructions for use and if it does not have any dents or rust.”