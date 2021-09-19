event starting today (18) will give Moco, fragments and tickets

Starts this Saturday (18th) a new event of Free Fire focused on the character Moco, who will give away universal fragments, Diamente Royale tickets and much more. baptized as Moco: decoded, it should last until Sunday 26th.

A few days ago Moco “invaded” and dominated the battle royale servers. Now, her intentions have become clearer: she is launching several new features and missions, with many rewards.

There are gifts, however, that don’t even need a mission. By logging into the account, players will already be able to win Universal Fragments or Diamond Royale tickets. Whoever plays for 60 minutes will receive Moco itself; and those who reach 120 minutes will get a personalized pot of the character.

Hacker is also the theme of new items in the game, such as Ice Wall and the Moco SPAS12 and AUG weapons.

When playing in Battle Royale and Contra Squad modes, it will be possible to receive the Drone Hacker Backpack and C1 code fragments in double.

New mode and mini games

During the event, the new modality “It’s Time to Divide and Conquer!” will be available. They are shorter matches, around 10 minutes, but players can receive rewards ranging from universal fragments to the Decoder bike.

Want even more prizes? Participate in mini games like “Tec Tec Tec”, in which you’ll have to help Moco to “invade” the Free Fire store.

In “Playing with the moco“, available until Sunday 19, you can receive Gold Tickets, Totems and Booties. And, in “Pula, moco!”, available until Sunday 26, you can redeem the Decoder board.

Check out Moco’s calendar: Decoder and stay tuned for dates to collect rewards:

Image: Disclosure/Garena

